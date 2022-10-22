Two survivors of domestic violence spoke Friday at a Domestic Violence Awareness Month event in front of the Indiana County Court House.
“No one believed that spousal rape is rape,” a survivor named Jessica told a gathering of local residents, county and state officials and staff from the Alice Paul House.
“He took everything from me,” she went on, recalling how on 11 occasions over 11 years she tried to leave him.
She said she would hear, “surely you had to do something,” or, “he’s such a nice guy,” or, “I believe you, but not enough to help you.”
She woke up one morning in May of last year and reached out to the Alice Paul House, which gave her the OK to come down with her son.
Between that call and her being taken in were two hours she thought were the longest of her life, filled with nausea and panic attacks.
“Pennsylvania State Police helped us that day,” Jessica recalled. She later was able to call her mother, 600 miles away, where another son was living, and say, “Mom, we are out, and we are safe.”
Jessica was honored as 2022 Survivor of the Year, APH staff said. She said she’s since founded a small organization that works mainly through social media.
“Domestic violence is not a ‘me’ problem, or a ‘you’ problem, it is a ‘we’ problem,” she told the gathering.
Another survivor, named Susan, also spoke, telling of how she was mentally abused for 18 months — and physically abused at times — and tried several times to leave that home.
“My oldest daughter came looking for me,” Susan recalled. “She said, ‘I didn’t know if you were alive or not.’”
That was six years ago.
“Our survivors have strength beyond comprehension,” Alice Paul House Executive Director Audia Boyles said. “They are our heroes.”
Boyles thanked those in the audience, including the county board of commissioners, which again read the proclamation they issued on Oct. 12 marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“One in three women and one in seven men will experience severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith read. “When a family member is abused, it can have long-term damaging effects on the victim that also leaves a mark on family, friends and the community at large.”
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said “the crime of domestic violence violates an individual’s privacy, dignity, security and humanity, due to the systematic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological and economic control and abuse.”
Commissioner Sherene Hess urged the public to “honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month and survivors by promoting peace in our own families, homes and communities, and renew our commitment to end domestic violence here in Indiana County.”
The proclamation also encouraged domestic violence victims and their families to seek assistance from Alice Paul House by calling its 24-hour hotline at (724) 349-4444 or 1 (800) 435-7249.
Boyles capped the program by reading a poem, author unknown, she found on the internet.
“I got flowers today,” the poem opens. “It wasn’t my birthday or any other special day. We had our first argument last night. And he said a lot of cruel things that really hurt me.”
Boyles recited how this pattern of bringing home flowers continued again and again, once when the man threw the woman against a wall and started to choke the woman, another when the woman was beaten again.
The poem has a chilling end: “I got flowers today. Today is a very special day. It was the day of my funeral. Last night he finally killed me. He beat me to death. If only I had gathered enough courage and strength to leave him, I would not have gotten flowers today.”
A booth outside the courthouse promoted upcoming events for Alice Paul House, including a pair of “Creating Healthy Futures” fairs, one on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marion Center Presbyterian Church, 206 High St., Marion Center, the other on March 16, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville.
Each event will feature free COVID-19, flu and shingles vaccines, blood pressure readings, dental exams, and opportunities to talk to healthcare professionals, and to obtain home health items that can be taken home at no cost.