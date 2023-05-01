Doug Steve has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
Steve previously served on the Indiana Area School Board from 2007-2011 and from 2015-2019. He is owner and Investment Executive of Crimson Wealth Management Group in Indiana.
Steve is also a life-long resident of Indiana, having graduated from both Indiana High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He currently resides in White Township with his wife, Julie, and their two children, ages 13 and 10.
Steve said his top priority is to “bring common sense back to the board and to do what’s best for the children!”
Steve feels that Indiana Area School District is made up of the best teachers in the region and we need to give them the resources necessary in the classroom.
“Our test scores over the past four years are at the lowest they have been with over 50 percent of students failing ELA and/or math on these tests in some of our buildings,” he said.
If elected, he went on, “I would advocate for making sure the teachers have all the necessary tools needed for student achievement. Indiana previously was in the top 10 percent in the state and now we aren’t even in the top 25 percent in the state. I will make it a priority to revise our processes when it comes to curriculum adoption where teachers would have a major role.”
Another priority for Steve is the infrastructure of district buildings.
“Back as board president in 2016, we had a plan in place to build a new Ben Franklin school and also renovate and add on to East Pike so there would be a modern elementary building on each side of town,” Steve said. “The total net cost would have been $27.2 million. Now since the fire at Eisenhower this board is looking to spend $24 million just to refurbish Eisenhower; has already spent $1.9 million on the East Pike entryway (which was part of the 2016 project); and will be putting a new HVAC system in at East Pike for roughly another million dollars (this too was included in the 2016 project).
“With the money being spent at East Pike and what will be spent on Eisenhower this current board majority will be spending at least $27 million and they still haven’t done anything with Ben Franklin, which has been around for nearly 70 years with no major renovation done to it,” Steve said.
He said people don’t realize that the insurance company is only willing to pay a claim of approximately $850,000 on the fire at Eisenhower due to the fire being caused by outdated electrical wiring.
Even at the senior high, Ben Franklin and Horace Mann buildings the electrical panels are grossly overloaded due to today’s technology needs which the buildings weren’t built for back in the day, Steve said,
“If elected, I will advocate for safe, warm and dry buildings in the district,” Steve went on.
He said his other priorities would be: “First, allow the administration to recommend the top candidate for teaching positions in the district. Indiana has a rigorous interview process that allows the best teacher candidate to rise to the top, but this current board leadership requests the top three names for the position then the board chooses who they want without being involved at all in the interview process.”
Back when he was board president, Steve said, “we took the recommendation of the administration team when a name was brought forward for a teaching position.”
“Secondly,” he went on, “we need to keep safety and mental health of our students at the top of anything we do on the board as we move forward. Third, I would like to see us encourage our administrators to live in the Indiana Community and I believe our superintendent should be a resident of the school district. It’s taxpayers’ money paying their salary so let’s have them pay taxes in the district that pays them.
“Finally, I believe it’s important to be visible at board meetings and also attend events in the buildings throughout the school year,” Steve said. “We need board members that attend all board meetings in person and not remotely throughout the year. How can you have the interaction with the public and even other board members when discussion is occurring if you are not there in person? I rarely, if ever, see other board members at school events during the year.”
If elected, Steve said, “I will be visible, as I was previously, at school events in the various buildings as it’s important for the community and kids to see board members take an active interest in their successes.”
He said a vote for him on May 16 is a vote for putting the emphasis back on the children and trying to make Indiana once again a top 10 percent school district in the state of Pennsylvania.
