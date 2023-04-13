Pushing for advocacy for women, working to promote women in the classroom, especially in the sciences, and establishing a solid, knowledgeable and safe place for women and men have been the favorite goals for Dr. Deanne Snavely. As the retired IUP Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, she hopes she has been able to have a big effect on people’s lives.
Growing up just outside Columbus, Ohio, Deanne wasn’t always focused on academics. She considers herself a “late bloomer” and even dropped out of college. But while working in the Columbus Public Library, not only did she discover the vast amount of information available while reading about the natural sciences, but she found chemistry books especially fun and taught herself the Gas Laws.
When she returned to The Ohio State University, she was fascinated by Dr. Anderson, an analytical chemist who had very dynamic demonstrations about how electromagnetic radiation can interact with molecules. After earning her Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, she completed a Ph.D. in physical chemistry at Yale University and held a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University.
Snavely is an expert in vibrational overtone spectroscopy and chemical reactions initiated by vibrational overtone irradiation. She has published over 35 journal articles and has presented at over 35 national and international scientific meetings. As she attended these meetings, she often noticed that she was the only woman presenting research.
Prior to her service at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, she was employed for 26 years at Bowling Green State University as a professor of physical chemistry and in a number of administrative and service positions.
Deanne served as associate dean in the Graduate School, Graduate Dean and then Interim Vice Provost for Research.
Snavely received the Naval Young Investigator Award in 1988 and the Bowling Green State University Chapter of Sigma Xi Distinguished Young Scientist in 1993. She has mentored masters and doctoral students and served on national review panels for the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy and agencies of the Armed Forces. Here in Indiana, Deanne is an active member of the League of Women Voters board and is dedicated to promoting voting rights and defending democracy. She is also a member of the board of the Friends of the Parks and recently wrote an article for their newsletter on the Carrie Blast Furnace. She also serves on the Board of the IUP Research Institute.
Deanne has been spending time traveling, especially to Vermont to visit with her daughter and identical twin granddaughters.
She also has three stepchildren and three step grandchildren. She says that eventually she wants to a write a book for lay people about the risks of plutonium. She resides in White Township with her husband.