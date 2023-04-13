Dr. Deanne Snavely

Pushing for advocacy for women, working to promote women in the classroom, especially in the sciences, and establishing a solid, knowledgeable and safe place for women and men have been the favorite goals for Dr. Deanne Snavely. As the retired IUP Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, she hopes she has been able to have a big effect on people’s lives.

Growing up just outside Columbus, Ohio, Deanne wasn’t always focused on academics. She considers herself a “late bloomer” and even dropped out of college. But while working in the Columbus Public Library, not only did she discover the vast amount of information available while reading about the natural sciences, but she found chemistry books especially fun and taught herself the Gas Laws.