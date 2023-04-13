Dr. Marveta Ryan-Sams

Helping IUP students and the Indiana community become more culturally aware and more sensitive to other groups of people has been a goal of Dr. Marveta Ryan-Sams during her long tenure as a professor of Spanish and the coordinator of Pan-African Studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Growing up in Richmond, Va., she came from a family of teachers. Marveta first studied Spanish language in elementary school, and then continued mastering the language throughout middle school and high school. Even though she initially started college at Princeton as an English major, she quickly changed to become a Spanish major. Her focus became Latin American Literature and, as a freshman, she studied African Heritage in Latin America, especially in the Dominican Republic. In 1999 Marveta earned her PhD from Harvard in Hispanic Literature. She then came to the IUP Department of Foreign Languages to teach Spanish, after being recruited by Dr. Caroll Mills Young.