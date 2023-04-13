Helping IUP students and the Indiana community become more culturally aware and more sensitive to other groups of people has been a goal of Dr. Marveta Ryan-Sams during her long tenure as a professor of Spanish and the coordinator of Pan-African Studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Growing up in Richmond, Va., she came from a family of teachers. Marveta first studied Spanish language in elementary school, and then continued mastering the language throughout middle school and high school. Even though she initially started college at Princeton as an English major, she quickly changed to become a Spanish major. Her focus became Latin American Literature and, as a freshman, she studied African Heritage in Latin America, especially in the Dominican Republic. In 1999 Marveta earned her PhD from Harvard in Hispanic Literature. She then came to the IUP Department of Foreign Languages to teach Spanish, after being recruited by Dr. Caroll Mills Young.
Dr. Ryan-Sams not only has promoted the importance of cultural awareness and encouraged writing in both English and Spanish, but also has emphasized the importance of studying abroad in order to understand other countries and cultures. In 2001-02 she led students to Cuernavaca, Mexico, for a six-week study. She has led by example and has traveled abroad frequently for both academic studies and mission work. Visiting Cuba four times, she was last there in 2016 as part of an academic and cultural program in Afro-Cuban Religious Studies.
Marveta has conducted extensive research about how literature represents the African people of Latin America, especially in Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
How race figures into national identity and how the elites bias the message have also been core studies. She has examined the blending of European and African literature with the indigenous population. Most recently, she has become interested in the issues of race as they relate to public health policy and addiction.
Dr. Ryan-Sams, as the coordinator of Pan-African Studies, has been instrumental in bringing a large variety of guest speakers to IUP.
Dr. Jendayi Frazer, former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, and Ms. Betty Makoni, one of CNN’s Top Ten Heroes, have been previous speakers.
A 2006 Macarthur Fellow, Dr. John A. Rich, spoke about the violence against black and brown men from the viewpoint of a medical doctor. Dr. Victor Rios, sociology professor, spoke about over-policing black and brown communities. On March 21, the Ambassador from Mali, His Excellency Mr. Sekou Berthé spoke on West and Central Africa at the Crossroads of Global Security Challenges.
Marveta teaches younger children at the Jubilee International Ministries in Plum. She has also been involved in translating for local families in several venues. Marveta lives in Indiana with her husband and 10th-grade son.