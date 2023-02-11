An item posted on social media during an Indiana University of Pennsylvania basketball game earlier this week has triggered an uproar, including a condemnation by the university’s president and a petition urging her to withdraw or IUP to expel her.
“You (deleted) don’t deserve your own national anthem,” a female student was quoted by The Penn, IUP’s student online publication, as having posted on Snapchat during activities before the IUP men’s game with the team from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“(Deleted)” was a derogatory slur demeaning to Black Americans that was used by the unidentified student, according to The Penn.
The Snapchat item as similarly edited also was repeated in other online posts by area news media.
Meanwhile, at least one petition with more than 300 signatures as of late Friday suggested that the student did not deserve to remain at IUP.
“Whether the university chooses to pursue this incident in this way, or not, for her own safety she will not be able to attend this college due to her remarks,” said the author of a petition to get the Snapchat poster “to withdrawal from IUP or (for) IUP (to) take action.”
The Snapchat poster was referring to the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song written in 1900 that has become known unofficially as “the black national anthem,” between the women’s and men’s games Wednesday night at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
The Penn reported that it had reached out to her, but she declined to comment. Efforts by the Gazette to contact her have been unsuccessful as of press time.
However, videos reportedly have been shared showing the Snapchat poster being confronted by people, at the game and on another occasion since elsewhere on the IUP campus.
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was sung by the IUP Chorus, IUP Chorale, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll and Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities Dr. Curtis Scheib, and Moses Phillips, assistant professor of music at Medgar Evers College/City University of New York.
Earlier Wednesday, Phillips presented a program at IUP regarding “Lift Every Voice and Sing — the Black National Anthem.”
Reacting to the Snapchat posting, Driscoll said on the university’s website Thursday that “the content of that social media post is wrong. It does not reflect who we are or the community that we want to be.”
Driscoll added that, “in response to this post and to the concerns raised by our students and employees, the university’s Bias and Hate Response Team has been engaged ... following the protocols we have in place to address incidents of bias and hate while respecting the Constitutional guarantee of free speech.”
As reported by IUP officials announcing the Phillips program, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was a hymn written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900. His brother, John Rosamond Johnson (1873-1954), composed the music for the lyrics.
IUP officials said a choir of 500 schoolchildren at the segregated Stanton School, where James Weldon Johnson was principal, first performed the song in public in Jacksonville, Fla., to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
Elsewhere, on Facebook, Elise Glenn, IUP’s chief diversity and inclusion officer and Title IX coordinator, posted that “the Social Equity and Title IX Office was proud of the beautiful message of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’” but said “there was a hateful, racist social media post made in response.”
Glenn also posted, “There is no room for racism at IUP,” and that the university’s Office of Social Equity “will continue to lift our voices for social justice.”