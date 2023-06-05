An ongoing controversy about a Dunkin’ doughnut shop near the downtown Indiana business district may be near a conclusion.
On the agenda for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. monthly voting meeting of the Indiana Borough Council is a proposed motion to approve development of Dunkin’ at 680 Locust Street “upon a complete and approved zoning review.”
It could clear the way for Heartland Restaurant Group LLC to move there with a second area Dunkin’ franchise.
Council Community Development Chair Joshua Kratsa will make that motion as part of his committee’s report.
It could be the beginning of the end of a dispute that dates back to November 2021, over the property Heartland initially sought along Philadelphia and South Fifth streets.
Heartland, based in Forest Hills, Allegheny County, is franchisee of the Dunkin’ Donuts location along Oakland Avenue in White Township, and eyed another location at 518 Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana.
However, in March 2022, council voted to allow the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of that location — but rejected the removal of two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street.
The matter would go before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, who ruled in Heartland’s favor.
Meanwhile, however, in November 2022, council conducted a hearing on a request by Heartland for a conditional use of a parcel at 680 Locust St., the one-time location of a GetGo convenience store, now a parking area adjacent to the DG Market occupying a former Giant Eagle Express outlet, half a mile from 518 Philadelphia Street.
The conditional use listed in legal advertising in The Indiana Gazette did not mention plans for a doughnut shop, but did say Heartland had “a vested interest” in the Locust Street address.
The agenda for Tuesday also lists a move by Council Public Safety Chair Don Lancaster to close Court Way from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18, 19 and 20, to mark the grand opening of a long-awaited Ace Hardware.
Upstreet Ace Hardware LLC is owned by Frank and Hastie Kinter and the store will be run by Katie and Matthew Jackson.
The project has backing from the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, which previously was given the green light by the county commissioners to lend $250,000 from the county’s Revolving Loan Fund for the start-up of the store which also faces 631 Philadelphia Street.
Also, not long ago, the owners of Indiana Vac reached agreement on a partnership with the Jacksons that allowed a handoff of continued customer service and the Riccar and SEBO vacuum cleaner dealerships, as the original Indiana Vac location is phased out later this month.
The Strittmatter family said it will continue a tradition where, as Evan Strittmatter said some years back, “we specialize in quality vacuums that will last years, not months, and if a customer has questions they call us, not an 800 number.”
Also, Council Administration Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor will move to formally recognize creation of a Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee for the borough’s “Tomorrow Together: Indiana 2030” long-range project; to accept a financing proposal letter from M&T Bank of Buffalo, N.Y., regarding energy and equipment upgrades to the George E. Hood Municipal building: and to approve a request for proposals for investment management and custody for Indiana Borough pension investment funds.
Council Public Works Chair Gerald Smith will move to award bids for upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the Indiana Community Center, and to advertise for public comment a Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act 537 Special Study covering portions of the borough and White Township.
