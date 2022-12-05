Efforts are underway to help those left homeless after Friday’s apartment fire near the downtown Indiana business district, including Red Cross assistance and a GoFundMe page seeking $20,000 in donations.
“We are assisting nine adults and one child,” said Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross in the Greater Pennsylvania Region.
“We provided them with comfort kits, blankets and resources for immediate assistance,” Roschella said.
The fire destroyed a three-story apartment building at 122 N. Sixth St., near a Delaney auto dealership sales lot, despite the efforts of multiple fire companies from Rural Valley to Bradenville.
It was one of five buildings sold for $800,000 in 2019 from Damen Inc. to Daniel A. and Amanda L. McAnulty, doing business as McAnulty Real Estate LLC.
“Dan and I would like to express our deep gratitude to the first responders for their valiant efforts ... and to the community for their outreach and support,” Amanda McAnulty posted after the fire on Facebook.
McAnulty and Doris McAnulty joined Robyn Lockard in organizing a GoFundMe page.
“At 11:42 on Friday morning, a tenant reported a fire in an apartment on the first floor of the building at 122 N 6th St.,” Lockard wrote. “Fortunately, all of the tenants escaped the building; however, two dear cats were lost.”
As Lockard and the McAnultys recalled, first responders arrived on the site and immediately went to work looking for the location of the fire, which later turned out to be a hot water heater in a utility room on the first floor.
“The smoke was so intense that it limited their efforts to get inside,” Lockard wrote. “Within minutes the fire had reached the third floor and engulfed the entire building.”
The partners in this GoFundMe page asked visitors to “10 Displaced Tenants Due To Devastating Fire” on gofundme.com to “please consider donating to help the ten tenants who lost everything. This was truly devastating.”
They said the goal is to collect $20,000 and to give each tenant a minimum of $2,000.
“Donation sites for furniture and small items will be available soon,” they posted on a page that was established late Saturday morning. “This community is amazing. We are grateful for the continued support and prayers.”
In her Facebook post, Amanda McAnulty wrote, “thank you to the many fire companies who arrived on the scene today and risked their lives to put out this terrible fire.
“We have always considered you heroes but seeing your courage and selflessness firsthand is a feeling of reverence and gratitude that I cannot express in words,” McAnulty continued. “I saw those of you who have done this for countless years, those that are the strongest and most able bodied, and those who are still my sweet students in school who are just starting in this noble service.”
Her Facebook post mentioned many of those involved in Friday’s battle, including the Indiana, Brush Valley, Plumville District, Homer City, Creekside, Blairsville, Marion Center, Derry Township (Bradenville), Commodore, Clyde, Coal Run/McIntyre and Rural Valley volunteer firefighters.
Also mentioned among others were Indiana Fire Association First Assistant Chief Ronald Moreau, “for leading the pack today and for your compassion,” state police Fire Marshal Keith Sobecki, “for his willingness to do everything possible to help the tenants recover precious belongings,” Indiana Borough Police Department, the Red Cross and The Salvation Army.
Additionally, she posted, “thank you to the neighbors, Johanna and Warren, for opening their home so that the tenants had a warm place,” to “Robyn Ashbridge Lockard who stayed by our side the entire day — you always step up when people are in need,” and Doris McAnulty, “the lady who can work from sun-up to sun-up. You never stop and never complain and are the true heart of a steward.”
She also recognized Bob’s Pizza, Subs N Suds and Sheetz, as well as her children including Dylan McAnulty, “for taking care of their Grandpa when I couldn’t be there,” and “all of the community members who reached out ... with care and concern,” and “the neighbors who came running (with) messages and phone calls. This is truly an amazing community.”
Also helping out is Grace United Methodist Church in downtown Indiana, which accepted gift cards for groceries, gas and clothing Sunday, and McNaughton’s Moving and Storage, whose local outlet is along Old Route 119 in White Township.
Amanda McAnulty said McNaughton’s is accepting donations of furniture and housewares.