Indiana Area School District’s board of directors will not hold an Act 34 hearing scheduled for Nov. 22 to deal with plans for renovation, remediation and new construction at Eisenhower Elementary School.
Instead, school board President Walter Schroth said at the start of Monday’s board meeting, time will be taken to review the project by the IASD board, the district administration and Buchart Horn Architects of York, the company that has since March of this year had a contract with the district for the design, bidding and construction management of planned renovations at Eisenhower.
“A number of us were taken aback by the potential total cost of the Eisenhower renovation project that was discussed at (a special board meeting on Nov. 2),” Schroth said.
Potentially, the entire project could cost $33.8 million, according to a motion approved at that meeting earlier this month, that started a 20-day clock required in state Act 34.
That included $25,940,300 as the “maximum building construction cost” and the rest covering such matters as asbestos abatement and furniture for the complex at 1460 School St. damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
That clock will have to be restarted when the board decides on another Act 34 hearing, with another notice to be advertised in The Indiana Gazette “at least 20 days prior to such (a) hearing,” as stated in the Nov. 2 Act 34 resolution.
That resolution required “that certain information be made available to persons in attendance at such (a) hearing and that certain financial information be available for inspection by interested citizens during the period of such advertisement.”
The resolution also authorized Buchart Horn to provide the project architects for Eisenhower, while Solicitor Ronald N. Repak and his firm of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham was designated to do whatever legal acts are needed, and Public Financial Management Inc. was authorized as financial consultant for the project.
“As a board, it is now our task to do three things,” Schroth said. “Determine a reasonable cost for the renovation that the public will both accept and support; Come to a consensus as a board for the timeline of getting our students back in the building as soon as possible; (and) make adjustments and revisions to the project to meet both the total costs of the project as well as the timeline to complete it.”
The board president stressed that all that had to be done “without negatively impacting the intermediate grade level programming that has been developed for our fourth and fifth graders.”
As approved at a special board meeting on Jan. 24, the district is reconfiguring its schools, to put primary (K-3) classes in East Pike and Ben Franklin and intermediate (4-5) classes in a renovated Eisenhower, with Horace Mann Elementary School to be . closed after the work on Eisenhower is completed.
“We appreciate your continued patience and support during this phase of the project,” Schroth said.
Personnel actions and board policies were on Monday’s agenda.
Policies were approved covering tobacco and nicotine; threat assessment; emergency preparedness and response; and school security personnel.
A policy dealing with bullying and cyberbullying was pulled from the agenda and returned to the board’s Policy and Personnel Committee for reconsideration.
At issue were conditions to which School Director Dr. James Shaffer objected, saying it categorized children rather than be inclusive.
The phrase in question read, “This is applicable to all students, and includes, but is not limited to conduct based on a student’s actual or perceived race, color, national origin, sex, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion, or association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics.”
Shaffer said the conditions are unnecessary and counter-productive. School Director Tom Harley moved and School Director Ron Airhart seconded the motion to refer what was listed as Policy No. 249 back to committee.
In personnel matters, the board approved:
• Increasing the per diem pay for substitute nurses from $120 to $180. Shaffer said it moves Indiana Area to the top third of area school districts
• Kira Murray as a paraeducator at an hourly rate of $12.75 subject to a 60-day probation period
• Acey Gongaware as senior high dramatics vocal director at a salary of $2,343
• Jason Rummel as junior high musical vocal director at a salary of $1,615
• Larry Cadile as a computer mediated instructor
• Resignations from paraeducators Tara Larrimer and Dee Hill and custodian Louise Miller
The board accepted a $5,000 donation from Walmart for the outdoor classroom at Ben Franklin Elementary. Airhart thanked state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, for his role in securing that donation.
It also accepted a donation of 2,000 Ned’s Head books.
The board authorized the superintendent to submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Education a request under the state’s Act 80 to change May 12, 2023, from a half-day to a full-day for Act 80 activity.
It also approved school calendar revisions that moves a senior high school parent engagement event from May 24 of next year until Jan. 26, 2023, and a junior high school parent engagement night from Nov. 8 of this year until Feb. 1, 2023.
The board also approved an affiliation agreement with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown for Field Practical Pre-Clinical and Student Teaching.
The board’s next scheduled meeting will be on Dec. 5, with reorganization at 7 p.m. followed by a regular business meeting.