One item was on the agenda for a special meeting of the Indiana Area School District's board of directors Monday evening.
However, district officials said, the board was not ready to approve a design for an overhauled Eisenhower Elementary School and chose instead to cancel that meeting, though the board's Academic and Extra-Curricular Committee did meet Monday night.
The board could have that design ready for approval next Monday, Nov. 14, when the board holds its regularly-scheduled meeting at 7 p.m.
Either way, it is one less meeting in a month when the board also plans a hearing required under the state’s Act 34 on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m., to air project descriptions for what could be a $33.8 million project -- with $25,940,300 listed as the "maximum building construction cost."
The rest of that $33.8 million could go toward “soft costs,” such as asbestos abatement and furniture for the complex at 1460 School St. that was extensively damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
Two modular classrooms were destroyed and there was smoke damage throughout the rest of Eisenhower.