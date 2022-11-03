Indiana Area School District is about to detail its plans for renovation, remediation and new construction at Eisenhower Elementary School.
At a special meeting of the district’s board of directors Wednesday evening, the state’s Act 34 was invoked as a public hearing was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 to air project descriptions for what could be a $33.8 million project.
According to the resolution approved by a 9-0 vote of the board Wednesday, that includes $25,940,300 as the “maximum building construction cost” and the rest being what Business Manager Jared Cronauer described as “soft costs,” covering such matters as asbestos abatement and furniture for the complex at 1460 School St. that was extensively damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
Two modular classrooms were destroyed and there was smoke damage throughout the rest of Eisenhower.
The $33.8 million maximum project cost also includes design fees, said Elijah Dolly, of Buchart Horn Architects of York, the company that has since March of this year had a contract with the district for the design, bidding and construction management of planned renovations at Eisenhower.
The costs for the project have not been helped by inflation, district Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said.
The resolution passed Wednesday evening authorized advertising of the public hearing in today’s Indiana Gazette.
“The School Code requires that a notice of such (a) public hearing under Act 34 be advertised at least 20 days prior to such (a) hearing and that certain information be made available to persons in attendance at such (a) hearing and that certain financial information be available for inspection by interested citizens during the period of such advertisement,” the resolution read.
It authorized Buchart Horn to be the project architects for Eisenhower, while Solicitor Ronald N. Repak and his firm of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham was designated to do whatever legal acts are needed in connection with the project, and Public Financial Management Inc. was authorized as financial consultant for the project.
“We’re planning to bid this thing in late April or mid-May,” said board Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Chair Terry Kerr.
The board also approved creating the temporary position of clerk of the works that, as Board President Walter Schroth put it, would be “the board’s eyes and ears on the project.”
A clerk of the works was designated instead of a construction manager.
Dolly said a clerk of the works usually does not have the liability of a construction manager.
However, while Dolly said “we’re not offended to see a second check against our work,” by a voice vote the board rejected the idea of getting proposals for a second cost estimate for the Eisenhower project and for a construction schedule for the project.
The Nov. 22 hearing will be part of a busy month for the district and its board of directors.
The board also is scheduled to meet on Monday at 5 p.m. to consider design documents for Eisenhower, and on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. for a regular meeting.
Meetings also are slated for the Academic and Extra-Curricular Committee following the special Monday meeting, for the Policy & Personnel Committee on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m., prior to the regular board meeting, for the Outreach Committee on Nov. 21 at 5 p.m., and for Kerr’s committee at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21, the day before the Act 34 hearing.