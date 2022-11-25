Two actions related to the Eisenhower Elementary School renovation, remediation and new construction are on the agenda for a special meeting of the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors Monday at 6 p.m.
According to an agenda released Wednesday afternoon, the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee will propose that the board set a maximum project budget, including both construction and soft costs, for Eisenhower.
Also proposed is that the board direct the architects at Buchart Horn to include as part of the bid documents a substantial completion date, or an alternative substantial date, for the project.
Earlier this month, the board approved holding an Act 34 hearing to deal with Eisenhower that was scheduled to take place Tuesday evening.
That idea was pulled Nov. 15 because, as Board President Walter Schroth put it, “a number of us were taken aback by the potential total cost of the Eisenhower renovation project.”
As proposed for that now-suspended hearing, the entire project could cost $33.8 million, including $25,940,300 as the “maximum building construction cost.”
The rest would have covered such matters as asbestos abatement and furniture for the complex at 1460 School St. damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
New figures will be determined at Monday’s special meeting, which will be followed on the following Monday, Dec. 5, by the board’s reorganization meeting as well as another meeting for general purposes.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Eisenhower matters were the only items on the agenday for Monday’s meeting.