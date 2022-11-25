Elderton, Armstrong County, and neighboring areas are planning a Community Light Up Night, with the theme of “Bringing the Community Together” event, on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.
The Elderton-Plumcreek Recreation Park, Elderton Borough, The Farmhouse Market & Bakery, Elderton Volunteer Fire Department’s hall along with several organizations in the area will be participating in the event.
Included is a parade that will start at 5:45 at Elderton Presbyterian Church and end at the post office where the tree will officially be lit at 6 p.m.
Light Up Night begins at 5 p.m., with The Farmhouse Market & Bakery open and giving one complimentary cookie and hot dog to each child that comes through as well as a hot cocoa station. There also will be a collection bin for gently used winter clothes: coats, hats and gloves to distribute to those in need throughout the community.
Between The Farmhouse Market & Bakery and the fire hall, there will be Christmas movies playing throughout the evening as well as fire pits to stay warm.
Elderton-Plumcreek Recreation Park will be holding a Basket Raffle inside the Elderton fire department’s hall.
The fire hall’s kitchen will be open for food to purchase throughout the evening. Complimentary pictures with Santa will be hosted there courtesy of Corey Stivason and Vivian Johnson.