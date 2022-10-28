A day after the subject of a special meeting of the Indiana County Board of Elections was raised, county officials announced that such a meeting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the Indiana County Court House.
Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said board meetings are accessible to individual with disabilities. Those who require special accommodations should notify her office at (724) 465-3805, a number that can be accessed by voice or TDD.
The meeting follows a discussion at the board’s Wednesday morning meeting, at which Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky asked about the rules for the ballots that are mailed in prior to the actual election day on Nov. 8.
On the election board agenda, voters were reminded “to follow the instructions carefully and put your ballot in the white secrecy envelope that says, ‘Official Election Ballot,’ and seal it. Sign and date the return envelope. If you do not follow these instructions, your ballot may be rejected.”
However, there is a dispute about that in the courts.
Earlier this month, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count mail-in votes that arrive in exterior envelopes with inaccurate or nonexistent handwritten dates, despite a requirement in state law.
That followed a ruling by the United States Supreme Court declaring as moot a decision in May by the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals about mail-in ballots.
The circuit court, which includes Pennsylvania, said mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope had to be counted in a 2021 Pennsylvania judge race.
Last week, state and national Republican parties sued anew in an effort to block mail-in ballots that lack the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope from being counted. The GOP filing went straight to the state Supreme Court — but, Associated Press reported, the court does not have to take up the lawsuit.
In any case, again from the election board agenda, “voted ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. (on Nov. 8). Ballots can be returned to (the) Voter Registration Office through the U.S. Postal Service or dropped off in person at the court house. A drop box is available in the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.”
On Nov. 8 itself, the drop box will be available until 8 p.m., the time when polls close across the commonwealth.