On Tuesday, nominations for four statewide judicial seats will be up for grabs, while in Indiana County two of four magisterial district judgeships are on the ballot in the primary election.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is retiring in Judicial District 40-2-01, covering all of Indiana Borough as well as White Township districts 4-5 and 6.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is unopposed on both Democratic and Republican ballots for re-election to another six-year term in Judicial District 40-3-01, covering White Township District 1 as well as Banks, Canoe, Cherryhill, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, Pine, Rayne, South Mahoning, Washington and West Mahoning townships as well as the boroughs of Cherry Tree, Clymer, Creekside, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs.
Haberl has three would-be successors who have cross-filed as Democrats and Republicans, AnnMarie Everett, Meghan M. Foulk and Tony Sottile. Everett is No. 1 on both ballots, Foulk and Sottile have alternating positions. In alphabetical order:
AnnMarie Everett
Everett, a native of Indiana, attended Indiana Area High School before going on to earn her undergraduate degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Everett earned her law degree from Duquesne School of Law, where she graduated in 2010. After graduation, Everett served as a public defender for five years while also building a private practice.
“I have a strong sense of fairness and justice,” Everett said. “I pride myself on being able to see both sides of every issue and my ability to assess things fairly based on all of the available information. One of the important attributes of a judge is the ability to see things from many different viewpoints without any preconceived notions. I’m able to look at each case individually, based on the facts, and make a fair judgment.”
Meghan M. Foulk
Foulk, a 16-year resident of Indiana, is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, with a degree in political science and psychology, as well as law degree from Pitt. After passing the bar, she clerked for two Pennsylvania Common Pleas Court judges, the Hon. Thomas Dobson in Mercer County, and the Hon. Gregory Olson in Indiana County.
“As someone with deep connections in the community, I am well aware that many people who come before a magisterial district judge may have no experience with the legal system, and that it may be their first and possibly only experience with the legal system,” Foulk said. “That can be both intimidating and frightening. The significance of that fact is not lost on me. I will insist that all parties show the respect that the court and the role of magisterial district justice demands, and likewise, I will offer respect to all involved in the process.”
Tony Sottile III
Sottile is a lifelong resident of Indiana County with more than 32 years of legal experience, as a private practice attorney and also as a prosecutor, dealing with civil, criminal and family law issues.
“My career has prepared me to serve our families on day one,” Sottile said. “I have routinely appeared before our civil courts as a private practitioner, as well as handling numerous criminal proceedings through the District Attorney’s office. But most importantly, I have always maintained a strong sense of fairness, and pledge to ensure fair justice and dignity to those who appear in my district court, should I be elected.”
State Supreme Court
Statewide, one seat is open on state Supreme Court, while two are open on Superior Court and one on Commonwealth Court.
State Supreme Court now has four Democrats, two Republicans, and one vacancy since the death last September of Chief Justice Max Baer, a Democrat who had been planning to retire.
Two choices are available in each party primary. Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia A. McCullough, 66, is taking on Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn T. Carluccio, 62, on the Republican side while Superior Court Judges Daniel D. McCaffery and Deborah A. Kunselman are the Democratic choices.
McCaffery touts being the only military veteran now serving on the state’s appellate courts, then prosecuted more than 50 jury trials as a Philadelphia assistant district attorney and spent 16 years as a civil trial attorney with the Montgomery County law firm of Jaffe, Frieman, Schuman, Nemeroff and Applebaum PC. He also touts a long list of women supporters, including Michelle McFall, who chairs the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee.
The first words one sees on Kunselman’s campaign website are “vote pro choice.” She claims “the most experience of any candidate for the Supreme Court with 17 years as a judge,” including expertise in civil, family, juvenile and criminal courts.
In the GOP primary, both candidates tout pro-life connections.
McCullough claims to be the most experienced and equipped judge, touting more than a dozen years on the state appeals court, past experience as a trial judge with the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, and 25 years as an attorney in government, corporate and private sectors.
Carluccio was the first female chief public defender for Montgomery County, and later the first president judge for the Common Pleas Court in that suburban Philadelphia county. She also was an Assistant United States Attorney and the first woman to serve as chief deputy solicitor and acting director of human resources in Montgomery County.
State Superior Court
Contests won’t be a factor until fall for Republicans in the race for state Superior Court.
Republican candidates are Clarion County resident Maria Battista, who was a counsel for the state departments of Health and State and a prosecutor in Franklin and Venango counties, and Harry F. Smail Jr., a judge of the Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court since 2014. He was appointed to that bench by Gov. Tom Corbett and unanimously confirmed by the state Senate.
On the other hand, there are three Democratic candidates, Pat Dugan, a military veteran who has served 15 years on the Philadelphia Municipal Court, along with Timika Lane and Jill Beck. There’s a rematch of sorts there, as Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Lane defeated Pittsburgh attorney Beck in the 2021 Democratic primary, only to lose that fall to Republican Megan Sullivan.
Commonwealth Court
As is the case for state Supreme Court, each party has two choices for one nod for Commonwealth Court.
Republicans have Josh Prince, a Lehigh County attorney, who has crisscrossed the state gathering endorsements, including a January thumbs-up from Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert, who called Prince “Pennsylvania’s protector of civil liberties and fundamental fairness,” and Megan Martin, a Cumberland County resident who formerly served as parliamentarian of the Pennsylvania State Senate. .
Democrats have Matt Wolf, another military veteran who now is supervising civil judge on the Philadelphia Municipal Court, and Pittsburgh attorney Bryan Neft, who has practiced before state and federal courts in several states, and who also ran unsuccessfully for Superior Court in 2021.
