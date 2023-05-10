For county auditor and for county commissioner, voters will choose two candidates in each primary and then elect three candidates in the fall.
In three of four such contests on Tuesday’s ballot, candidates are unopposed for their respective party nods — but three Democrats are running for two slots in the contest for county commissioner.
Incumbent Sherene Hess of Indiana is seeking a third term on the board of commissioners, but could wind up an odd-person-out depending on how many votes go to fellow Democrats Justin Reese of White Township and Aaron Lehman of Homer city.
She’s in the middle on the Democratic ballot, with Reese on one side and Lehman on the other.
Sherene Hess
Hess said in announcing her candidacy that she planned to use her many years of work in public service and the relationships that she has developed with federal and state officials as well as business, finance, and nonprofit professionals to tackle these challenges facing rural Indiana County.
She said Indiana County still faces significant challenges, despite progress in bids to attract more businesses with good paying jobs, expand broadband, improve infrastructure, develop a skilled workforce, and increase substance use and mental health treatment services.
Those efforts go beyond the county lines. In January, she stressed mental health issues as part of her role as second vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
She also serves on the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission executive committee.
Hess cited expansion of reliable, fast internet service as one of her most meaningful accomplishments. She advocated for the county to invest nearly $2.5 million in federal funding in 2020 to build a fiber optic backbone throughout the county. Another $7 million in federal funding will extend the internet further into unserved and underserved areas of the county.
Hess also worked on the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board’s Youth Committee to partner with local employers and school districts. Young adults and high schoolers learn job skills while working summers and after school. The recent construction of Westmoreland County Community College’s White Township campus expanded those programs.
Aaron Lehman
“I’ve lived in Indiana County for 32 years,” Lehman said. That included graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with an education degree and then raising a family in Homer City.
“I’m proud of the work that I’ve done in combating homelessness for families with young children, starting the Homer City Community Garden and Learning Center, and working on local parks,” Lehman said.
Lehman is the president of Homer-Center Parks and Recreation, vice-president of Family Promise of Indiana, and a board member of the Indiana County Inclusion Initiative.
“In Family Promise, we help homeless families bring dignity back to their lives,” Lehman said. “With stability and education we’ve had a success rate of 82 percent.”
As president of Homer-City Parks and Recreation, he oversaw the upgrade of playground equipment at Floodway, Intown and Lucerne parks and new ADA-compliant bathrooms at the borough pool, received a grant for a new pool liner, developed the aforementioned Homer City Community Garden and Learning Center, and oversaw improvements to the tennis and basketball courts.
“For the last 22 years, I’ve been a financial professional, helping clients prepare budgets and plan to reach their goals in retirement,” Lehman said. “I’ll bring that sensibility with me as commissioner.”
Justin Reese
Reese is a student in computer science engineering at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“As a young resident of this county, I know how important it is to create a community where people feel comfortable and confident enough to purchase homes, raise families, and build careers,” Reese posted on a campaign Facebook page on March 1. “I am committed to making Indiana County a place where everyone can thrive.”
He posted that one of his top priorities as commissioner would be to increase funding toward programs that assist those struggling with mental health issues, as well as substance abuse.
“We must ensure that everyone in our communities has access to the care and support they need to lead happy, healthy lives,” Reese said.
“I am also passionate about expanding broadband access in our rural communities,” the IUP student said. “High-speed internet access is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Funding initiatives to bring access to broadband will help to level the playing field and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to succeed in our increasingly digital world.”
Republican incumbents R. Michael Keith of Rayne Township and Robin A. Gorman of Brush Valley Township are unopposed for renomination in their respective bids for second terms on the county board.
ooo
Four candidates are running for what would be four slots on the November ballot from which three Indiana County auditors would be chosen.
On the Republican side, Eric Miller of Cherryhill Township, a former correctional officer at the Indiana County Jail and more recently second deputy in the Indiana County Treasurer’s Office, is on the ballot with incumbent Auditor Bonni S. Dunlap of Blacklick Township.
On the Democratic side, Barbara Barker, a former Indiana Area school director defeated in a 2021 re-election bid, is seeking an auditor’s nod along with Samuel Bigham of Indiana.
There also are three contests for county row offices, but unless Democrats write in candidates on Tuesday, three Republican incumbents will be unopposed for re-election in November.
Robert F. Manzi Jr. is seeking a new term as district attorney, Randy Degenkolb is seeking a new four-year tenure as prothonotary and clerk of courts, and Robert E. Fyock is running for another term as sheriff.
