The process of making official the count of ballots cast in Tuesday’s primary election will start at 11 a.m. today, when the Indiana County Board of Elections convenes to review absentee and/or mail-in ballots set aside for this week’s election, and to examine provisional ballot envelopes of electors who cast such ballots on Tuesday.
According to Indiana County Voting & Elections, 13,514 voters, or 34.19 percent of those registered, cast ballots in the primary election, including 5,363 Democrats, or 38.08 percent of those registered in that party; 8,147 Republicans, or 32.11 percent of those registered in that party; and four non-partisan voters, or 5.48 percent of those registered in that category.
All four of those non-partisan voters were among the 38.79 percent of those registered in all parties in Buffington Township, where a small games of chance referendum was approved by 165 to 64. It was the only referendum on Tuesday’s ballot in Indiana County.
The process of making the returns official includes an accounting of write-in ballots, which could be crucial in several contests, including Democratic voting for county row offices and a school board seat in the United District.
Judicial nods determined
Across the commonwealth, there were two special elections, both to fill vacancies in the state House of Representatives. Democrats won one, Republicans won the other, and the Democrats remain in the majority at 102-101 (while the state Senate remains in Republican hands, 28-22).
According to unofficial returns gathered by the Pennsylvania Department of State:
• In the 108th District in Montour and Northumberland counties in the upper Susquehanna Valley, Republican Michael A. Stender Jr., netted 6,418 votes to 3,738 for Democrat Trevor S. Finn and 364 for Libertarian Elijah Scretching.
• In the 163rd District in Delaware County in suburban Philadelphia, Democrat Heather Boyd netted 9,369 votes to 6,028 for Republican Kathleen Ford and 193 for Libertarian Alfe Goodwin.
There also were three contests covering four seats on the state’s appellate courts, where local voters sought out home region appeal, sometimes against the statewide tide. Again, according to unofficial returns to the Department of State:
• For Justice of the state Supreme Court, in a Democratic contest of Superior Court judges, Daniel D. McCaffery outpolled Deborah Ann Kunselman, 600,658 to 407,436, while in a Republican east-west battle, Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn T. Carluccio narrowly defeated Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia A. McCullough from Pittsburgh, 438,054 to 379,735.
According to complete but unofficial returns in Indiana County, however, Democrats chose Beaver County native Kunselman over Philadelphian McCaffery, 3,641 to 1,228, while Republicans chose McCullough over Carluccio, 4,193 to 3,195.
• For two judgeships on state Superior Court, a three-way Democratic contest ended with Pittsburgh attorney Jill L. Beck (675,980) and Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Timika Lane (619,098) won out over Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan (354,057), while Republicans Maria C. Battista (622,071), a former state counsel and county prosecutor, and Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Harry F. Smail Jr. (535,935) were unopposed.
According to complete but unofficial returns in Indiana County, Democrats here chose Beck with 4,284 votes to 1,544 for Lane and 1,438 for Dugan, while Republicans gave Smail the edge over Battista, 5,077 to 4,743.
• For judge of Commonwealth Court, Philadelphia Municipal Court Supervising Civil Judge Matthew S. Wolf defeated Pittsburgh attorney Bryan S. Neft for the Democratic nod, 544,829 to 422,523, while former state Senate parliamentarian and Clarion County native Megan Martin defeated Lehigh County attorney Joshua Garet Prince for the GOP nod, 498,084 to 292,740.
According to complete but unofficial returns in Indiana County, local Democrats chose Neft over Wolf, 4,003 to 833, while local Republicans chose Martin over Prince, 4,883 to 2,248.
Turning to Indiana County ballot measures, again according to complete but unofficial returns, AnnMarie Everett posted on Facebook that, “it is with great humility that I accept your nomination to be the Democratic nominee for Magisterial District Judge 40-2-01,” after winning that nod with 550 votes to 293 for Tony Sottile and 226 for Meghan M. Foulk.
Sottile had an equally lopsided margin of victory in the Republican primary, with 650 to 276 for Foulk and 130 for Everett.
“Thank you to the voters of Indiana Borough and White Township precincts 4/5 and 6 for your support in allowing me to secure the Republican nomination for Magisterial District Judge and for the support that I received on the Democratic side,” Sottile posted. “I look forward to meeting more of you as we prepare for the general election in the fall.”
While Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl looks forward to his retirement, his counterpart in Clymer is looking forward to another term. Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch was unopposed on both ballots for re-election in District 40-3-01, which includes White Township District 1 (the rest of White Township not covered by Haberl or Welch is in the district of Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who was not running this year), as well as Clymer, Cherry Tree, Creekside, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs, and Banks, Canoe, Cherryhill, Grant, Green, East Mahoning, North Mahoning, South Mahoning, West Mahoning, Montgomery, Pine, Rayne, and Washington townships.
Across Indiana County
While incumbents Mike Keith (5,610) and Robin A. Gorman (5,688) were unopposed for renomination in the GOP primary for county commissioner, fellow incumbent Sherene Hess outdistanced two others on the Democratic primary for two fall slots for commissioner, getting 3,875 votes to fellow nominee Aaron Lehman (2,423) and odd-man-out Justin Reese (1,720).
On Facebook Lehman, from Homer City, said, “I met many awesome people.” He also had a reminder: “Indiana County does not start at 13th Street and end at Fifth Street,” a reference to the downtown Indiana business district.
“The message I got from the voters is that they support the work I’ve accomplished in the past eight years,” Hess said in an email to The Indiana Gazette on Wednesday. “So, I want to thank the voters for their continued support, for their confidence in my leadership. I have reached out and listened to concerns and worked hard in my first two terms to expand broadband to underserved areas of the county, promote opportunities for job and business growth and boost funding for mental health support, among many other initiatives. I plan to continue those efforts because the need for those services It’s still there. But we have historic amounts of funding and other resources coming to small towns and rural communities in our region. There are opportunities for community driven innovation and growth. With my knowledge, and understanding of federal and state government programs, and how to deliver the needed services, I will be a strong proponent for Indiana County and its citizens to grow and prosper.”
Looking at other countywide ballot measures (again, with complete but unofficial results from Indiana County Voting & Elections):
• For the Republican nod for two fall slots for county auditor: Eric Miller (5,218) and Bonni S. Dunlap (5,084).
• For the Democratic nod for two fall slots for county auditor: Barbara Barker (4,162) and Samuel Bigham (2,882).
• Running unopposed on the Republican ballot were District Attorney Bob Manzi, Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb and Sheriff Robert E. Fyock.
• For the Democratic nod for district attorney, prothonotary & clerk of courts, and sheriff, no one was on the ballot while write-in counts of 362,239 and 457 were reported, respectively, for those positions.
Indiana Area contests
The liveliest primary contest in the Indiana-White Township area was for Indiana Area School District‘s board of directors, where five seats are up for grabs in a district that also covers Armstrong Township and Shelocta.
The tenures of incumbents Tamie R. Blank and Terry Kerr will end following Tuesday’s primary, while incumbent Walter A. Schroth won a place on both party ballots and former school director Doug Steve won a slot among the Republicans.
The top five Democrats were Quintina Thomas (901), Judith A. Holliday (867, running only as a Democrat), Sally McCombie (808), Amanda Anderson (794), and Schroth (682), followed by Blank (660), Steve (642), Bailey Nace (548), Patrick Schneider (506), JohnAllen Snyder (488), Kerr (459), and Krista Layne Sevajian (425).
Schroth was the top Republican vote-getter (1,560), followed by Adams (1,318), McCombie (1,158), Steve (1,103) and Schneider (897). After that were Kerr (855), Snyder (805), Anderson (651), Sevajian (597), Blank (482), Thomas (370), and Nace (250).
There will be fall contests in the new East and West wards of Indiana Borough.
In the East, for one seat on council, it will be Council President Peter Broad, who defeated former councilman James McQuown, 224-174, in the Democratic primary, against Jason Beatty, who had 298 votes as an unopposed Republican.
In the West, for two seats on council, Democratic incumbents Kaycee Newell (208) and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor (173) will take on Republican incumbent Jessica N. Frick (164) and newcomer Christopher Sevajian (117).
Over the White Township line, however, a contest in November for two supervisor seats will depend on Democratic write-in votes, totaling 207. Republicans chose Tim Vislosky, a retired township employee who worked for 36 years through 2022, with 885 votes, and long-time incumbent George Lenz (877), over another long-time incumbent, A.E. Gene Gemmell (785).
White Township also has openings for six-year and four-year auditors.
For the six-year position, Kathleen Hornacki (1,460) was unopposed on the Republican ballot, while 48 Democratic write-ins were reported. For the four-year position, there were 44 Republican and 33 Democratic write-ins.
Elsewhere in the district, there were no candidates in either party for five seats on Shelocta Borough Council, but 23 Republican write-ins — and no Democratic write-ins.
In Armstrong Township, R. Rodger George with 303 was unopposed in the Republican primary for a six-year term as a supervisor. No Democrats ran there.
For a two-year term as auditor in Armstrong Township, Mary C. Rich had 94 Democratic votes. No Republicans ran for two- or six-year terms, but there were nine write-ins for the former and 11 for the latter.
Rural Indiana County
Among the few contests in rural townships Tuesday were races in both parties for six-year and four-year seats on the board of supervisors in Young Township.
In the contest for a six-year term, David J. Galinac defeated Donald Baker, 80-52, with 26 write-ins reported, for the Democratic nod, while Bob Sosnick with 138 votes outpaced James Toldi (42) and James Allen Ferrington Jr. (20), not to mention those who provided 20 write-in votes in the Republican primary.
In the contest for a four-year term, Baker also lost to Ronald E. McClure, 92-39, while 24 others cast write-in ballots on the Democratic side, while on the Republican side Missy Johnson had 109 votes to 55 for Toldi 55, 21 for Joseph Morgan Dunmire, and 26 write-in votes.
Elsewhere:
• In Cherryhill Township‘s four-way GOP race for one six-year seat, Bernard John Lieb had 205 votes, John C. Gromley 144, Thomas D. Short 55 and Bob Gahagan 28 votes. No Democrats filed but 63 write-in votes were reported in that party primary.
For a four-year seat on the board of supervisors, in the GOP primary Gerald Howells had 292 votes to 124 for Gahagan. No Democrats filed there, either, but there were 54 write-in votes reported in that party primary.
• In Canoe Township, Glenn Mack defeated Elmer M. Williard, 74-25, for the Republican nomination. No Democrat filed for supervisor but 12 write-in votes were reported in that party primary.
• In Center Township, James Bence defeated Evan Bertig, 208-149, for the Republican nomination. No Democrat filed for supervisor but 176 write-in votes were reported in that party primary.
• In Green Township, Michael P. Wilson Sr. defeated Eric D. Freeman, 241 to 60, for the Republican nod for a six-year term as supervisor. No Democrats filed, but 28 write-in votes were reported.
• In East Mahoning Township, Rich Leydic Jr. was a narrow winner, according to unofficial returns, over Andy Adamson for the GOP nod for a six-year term as supervisor, 67 to 61. Only four write-ins were reported on the Democratic side.
• In South Mahoning Township, Robert S. DeHaven defeated Todd Monoskey, 75-43, for the GOP nod for a six-year term as supervisor. Only four write-ins were reported on the Democratic side.
In the rural boroughs:
• For Blairsville Council, among Democrats, incumbent (President Pro Tem) David G. Janusek (75) was unopposed in the First Ward, incumbent (Vice President) Albert J. Dettorre (72) unopposed in the Second Ward, and no one was on the ballot in the Third Ward where only nine write-in votes were reported. Among Republicans, no one filed in Ward 1 (18 write-ins) or Ward 2 (eight write-ins), but in Ward 3 incumbent (President) John Bertolino (87) was unopposed.
• For three seats on Clymer Council, Kirby Griffin (72) and John A. Buterbaugh (69) were unopposed and only six write-in votes were reported in the Democratic primary. In the Republican primary, Brietta J. St. Clair (102) was unopposed for three seats, with 13 write-ins reported.
• For three seats on Saltsburg Council, on the Democratic side, incumbent Lorrie Johnson (71) was unopposed, but 33 write-in votes were reported. On the Republican side, Council President P.J. Hruska (76) was unopposed, but 52 write-in votes were reported.
Elsewhere, unopposed for Democratic nods for six-year terms as auditor: In Blacklick Township, Therese A. Wainwright (67); In Brush Valley Township, Doris Anna Anderson (69).
For Republican nods for six-year terms as auditor: In Banks Township, Heather Elbel (73); In Cherryhill Township, Karen M. Johnson (391); In Grant Township, Carol Ryen (82); In Green Township, Deborah K. Ferringer (292); In East Mahoning Township, Sharon Burns (130); In North Mahoning Township, Mary Lynn Lemmon (135); In West Mahoning Township, Amy E. Bresnock (48); In Montgomery Township, Joanne S. Traxler (106); In Rayne Township, Ashley Hall (287).
For Republican nods for four-year terms as auditor: In Blacklick Township, Rebecca A. Meyer (146); In Burrell Township, Misty Carnahan (349); In North Mahoning Township, Debra A. Brauer (137).
For Republican nods for two-year terms as auditor: In Rayne Township, Megan Heilbrun (290).
For Republican council nods: In Homer City, for three seats, Brad Black had 91 votes and 16 write-in votes were reported. In Marion Center, three ran for three four-year council seats in the GOP primary, with Gary Hood and Jerry V. Snyder each getting 47 votes and Gary Rowe 36. In Ernest, for three four-year seats, Daniel E. Fleming and Frank Carrozza each had 15 votes and two write-ins were reported. while Mark A. Barris (20) was unopposed for a two-year nod.
For Democratic nods for six-year terms as supervisor: In Blacklick Township, Frank Maudie (77); In Conemaugh Township, Lester Pierce (135); In Montgomery Township, Kevin Penrose (45); In Washington Township, Randy E. Blystone (44); In West Wheatfield Township, Francis Lichtenfels Jr. (89) was unopposed, but 16 write-in votes were reported.
For Republican nods for six-year terms as supervisor: In Brush Valley Township, David B. Overdorff (191); In Buffington Township, Michael Dill (137); In Burrell Township, Daniel R. Shacreaw (383); In Grant Township, Ronald Jarvie (69); In North Mahoning Township, Keith R. Knox (138); In West Mahoning Township, Richard Wells (43); In Rayne Township, Wendi Strittmatter (288); In East Wheatfield Township, Jerry Lych (173); In West Wheatfield Township, Shawn M. Baird (200).
For Republican nods for four-year terms as supervisor: In Burrell Township, Samuel R. Hilty (358); In West Mahoning Township, Kenneth Lightner (47).
• TAX COLLECTOR: Democrats could not field a candidate for tax collector in Buffington or Burrell townships, but Republicans had contests in both. In Buffington Township, Lauren J. Sombronski had 110 to 63 for Jill L. Sherba. In Burrell Township, Laura Hutcheson had 248 votes, Ganene R. Smith 155.
Elsewhere, no one was on the ballot among:
• Democrats for six-year auditor terms in Banks, Buffington, Burrell, Canoe, Center, Cherryhill, Conemaugh, Grant, Green, East Mahoning, North Mahoning, South Mahoning, West Mahoning, Montgomery, Pine, Rayne, Washington, East Wheatfield, West Wheatfield, or Young townships, or in Armagh, Creekside or Smicksburg boroughs.
• Republicans for six-year auditor terms in Blacklick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Canoe, Center, Conemaugh, South Mahoning, Pine, Washington, East Wheatfield, West Wheatfield, or Young townships, on in Armagh, Creekside or Smicksburg boroughs.
• Democrats for four-year auditor terms in Blacklick, Burrell, North Mahoning, Pine or White Townships, or in Armagh or Smicksburg boroughs.
• Republicans for four-year auditor terms in Pine or White townships, Armagh or Smicksburg boroughs.
• Democrats for two-year auditor terms in Buffington or Rayne townships, and Republicans in Buffington Township.
• Either party for mayor in Armagh, Glen Campbell, Marion Center or Plumville boroughs.
• Democrats for four-year terms on council in the boroughs of Plumville (one seat), Armagh (two seats), Cherry Tree (two), Creekside (two), Glen Campbell (two), Ernest (three seats, 20 write-ins reported), Homer City (three seats, 22 write-ins reported), Marion Center (three) and Smicksburg (three seats, eight write-ins reported)
• Republicans for four-year terms on council in Armagh (no write-ins), Cherry Tree (18 write-ins), Creekside (7), Glen Campbell (5) and Smicksburg (23 write-ins for three seats),
• Democrats for two-year terms on council in the boroughs of Cherry Tree (two seats), Ernest (one), Glen Campbell (one) and Plumville (one).
• Republicans for two-year terms on council in Glen Campbell, Plumville (21 write-ins), Cherry Tree.
• Democrats for six-year terms as supervisor in Banks, Brush Valley (though 20 write-ins were reported), Buffington (12 write-ins), Burrell (18 write-ins), Grant, Green (28 write-ins), East Mahoning, North Mahoning, South Mahoning, West Mahoning, Pine (21 write-ins), Rayne or East Wheatfield townships.
• Republicans for six-year terms as supervisor in Banks, Blacklick, Conemaugh, Montgomery, Pine, Washington townships
• Democrats for four-year terms as supervisor in Burrell, West Mahoning and East Wheatfield townships. Republicans for four-year terms as supervisor in East Wheatfield and North Mahoning townships.
Other school board contests:
In United School District Region 3, incumbent board member James J. Fry was bumped off the primary ballots over a technicality.
So he announced a write-in candidacy for re-election — and may have received the support he needed, though that will not be confirmed until an official count of write-ins takes place.
According to complete but unofficial returns from Indiana County Voting & Elections, in the contest for two seats from Region 3, on the Democratic side Aaron Conway received 89 votes — and write-ins totaled 62.
On the Republican side, write-ins total 145 — more than the totals of two candidates on the ballot, Conway (121) and Denny J. Blanar (105), who with his wife Cheryl Blanar succeeded in persuading Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to remove Fry from the primary tickets.
There also was heavy write-in support for someone in Region 1, where for two seats Dan L. Henning received 107 votes, Hunter Overdorff 74, and write-ins totaled 57 in the Democratic primary, while on the Republican side it was Henning 223, Overdorff 198 — and write-ins 179.
In Region 2, Wayne A. Waugh defeated Daniel Cramer-Nagle 125-74 in the Republican primary, and 100-38 in the Democratic primary.
ooo
In the Penns Manor Area School District, Ronald J. Larch may be on his way back to a seat on the board of directors.
He could not overcome incumbent Jody Rainey in either party primary in Region 2 (Cherryhill Township), but easily won second-place in the Republican primary, 233 to 251 for Rainey, while narrowly winding up the runnerup in the Democratic primary, where Rainey had 107 votes, Larch 52 and incumbent Wendy Williams 48.
Williams had 107 votes in the Republican primary. Others in the running for two seats in Region 2 were Sabrina Cramer (105 Republican, 44 Democratic) and Erick Skultery (28 D, 57 R),
In Region 1 (Clymer), incumbents Debora A. Tate (69 D, 74 R) and John Hardesty Sr. (65 D, 75 R) turned back Jack A. Smicklo Jr.’s challenge (40 D, 51 R).
In Region 3 (Pine Township), Board Vice President Jill A. Eckenrode will have fall competition.
She defeated Chad Kuzemchak, 76-47, in the Democratic primary, but lost to Kuzemchak, 114 to 104, in the GOP voting.
ooo
Elsewhere:
• Apollo-Ridge, vote for 5. Unofficial figures are from Indiana and Armstrong county election bureaus. Democrats: Rebecca Webb Ross 448 (93 Indiana/355 Armstrong), Susan E. Wenckowski 430 (95/335), Gregory A. Primm 377 (77/300), Forrest R. Schultz 362 (79/283), Wayne Sodowsky 304 (77/227), Rocco S. Ali 249 (50/199). Republicans: Schultz 567 (111 Indiana/456 Armstrong), Ross 556 (107/449), Wenckowski 512 (94/418), Primm 492 (102/390), Sodowsky 430 (73/357), Ali 391 (56/335).
• Armstrong Region 3, vote for 1: Democrats: Melissa Venesky 312 (3 Indiana/309 Armstrong), Ashley McIntyre 183 (6/177). Republicans: McIntyre 1,013 (42/971), Venesky 711 (11/700).
• Harmony Region 1, vote for 1: William M. Boring was unopposed on both party ballots.
• Harmony At Large, vote for 2: Kathleen L. Cowden was unopposed on the Republican ballot, on the Democratic ballot with Gary S. McGarvey.
• Homer-Center, vote for 5: Democrats Daniel R. Fabin 427, Christa Pontani Palmer 376, Gerald R. Bertig 367, E’milie Aires 285, Write-Ins 162. Republicans Fabin 380, Bertig 317, Palmer 297, Aires 225, Write-Ins 160.
• Marion Center Region 1, vote for 2: Democrats Victoria Dicken 58, Gregg Sacco 51. Republicans Dicken 208, Sacco 201.
• Marion Center Region 2, vote for 2: Democrats Christy Young 74, Ron Fulton 59, Eric Hankinson 56. Republicans Hankinson 216, Young 208, Fulton 156.
• Marion Center Region 3, vote for 1: Democrats: William C. McMillen 84, Travis R. Monroe 69. Republicans McMillen 165, Wyatt E. Farmery 128, Monroe 23.
• Punxsutawney Area, vote for 4, Indiana and Jefferson counties: Democrats Cindy Taylor 643 (60 Indiana/583 Jefferson), David Wachob 450 (65/385), 58 Indiana County write-ins, 705 Jefferson County write-ins. Republicans Doug Blose 1,611 (159 Indiana/1,452 Jefferson), Deneen Evans 1,389 (144/1,245), Trevor Yount 1,355 (147/1,208), Jessica L. Smith 1,266 (158/1,108), Timothy A. Meterko 1,046 (108/938), Wachob 931 (201/730), Taylor 719 (65/654), 45 Indiana County write-ins, 302 Jefferson County write-ins.
• Purchase Line, vote for 5: Democrats Sandra L. Fyock 160, Pam Gardner 150, Scott A. Beer 146, Jeffrey S. Mountain 132, Raymond T. Kauffman 117. Republicans Fyock 324, Mountain 321, Kauffman 298, Beer 294, Gardner 289.
• River Valley Region 1, vote for 2: vote for 2: Democrats Connie Constantino 342, Luke E. Faust 289, Sarah Rittenour 97. Republicans Constantino 449, Faust 426, Rittenour 117.
• River Valley Region 2, vote for 2: Democrats Mary Whitfield 137, Anthony Tim Canzano 120, Amie DePrimio 91, Sofija Stevens 91. Republicans Whitfield 282, Canzano 283, DePrimio 153, Stevens 147.
• River Valley Region 3, vote for 1: Democrats Beverly Kusma Caranese 128, Tawnya Satler 67. Republicans Caranese 110, Satler 109.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.