As of today, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, most electric utilities will be adjusting electric generation prices charged to non-shopping, or default service, customers.
In a news release that included word of a 1.5 percent increase for Penelec customers — and a 20.7 percent increase for West Penn Power — PUC spokesman Nils Hagen-Frederiksen reminded electric users who don’t get service through an electric generation supplier that they have options to #SaveinPA this summer.
That includes shopping with competitive electric generation suppliers and exploring energy efficiency and conservation measures around their home or business.
“The upcoming price changes, combined with the increased use of electricity that we typically see during the long, hot days of summer, make this a very good time for consumers to evaluate their energy options,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille.
Penelec, which covers most of Indiana County, is increasing its rate from 9.561 cents to 9.703 cents per kilowatt-hour, or up 1.5 percent.
West Penn Power, which covers areas in neighboring counties including Armstrong and Westmoreland, is increasing its rate from 8.228 cents to 9.929 cents per kWh, or up 20.7 percent.
“In the past, there was no choice for the consumer,” West Penn Power posted on its website. “Your electric distribution company ... provided every aspect of your electric service. This included generating the electricity and delivering it to your home or business.”
However, the FirstEnergy subsidiary went on, “the Pennsylvania Electric Choice program allows you to choose the supplier who generates the electricity. West Penn Power will continue to deliver the electricity to you and maintain the same poles and wires.”
Hagen-Frederiksen said electric customers are encouraged to learn more about options for managing energy costs by exploring the PUC’s official electric shopping website, PAPowerSwitch.com, for details on competitive offers along with tips for energy conservation and savings.
