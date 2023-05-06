The Indiana County Technology Center in White Township will open enrollment for an Electrical Occupations program for this coming school year.
“ICTC previously had an electrical program back in 2016-17,” ICTC Administrative Director Michael McDermott said. “We eliminated the program due to low enrollment at the time.”
Meanwhile, he said, ICTC has been looking for ways and opportunities to reinstate that program.
“Working with partners in Indiana County, we’ve been doing internal strategic planning, examining all of our programs and all of our needs of what we could be offering,” McDermott said.
ICTC serves students in grades 10 through 12 from all seven school districts in Indiana County. ICTC’s program offerings are also available to adult learners seeking career and technical training.
On April 25, its Joint Operating Committee, which includes representatives from Indiana Area, River Valley, Homer-Center, Marion Center Area, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line and United school districts, unanimously voted to reinvigorate that Electrical Occupations program.
Electrical Occupations will bring the number of program offerings at ICTC to 15, all of which offer industry recognized certifications, including Electrical Occupations as well as Automotive Technology, Collision Repair, Carpentry, Masonry, Health Occupations, Cosmetology, Digital Media, HVAC Technology, Graphics and Electronic Media, Welding Technology, Engineering and Machining Technology, Culinary Arts, and Information Technology.
The White Township technology center also offers a Diversified Occupations program, serving students in grade 12.
Also, the ICTC administrator said, “we’re looking to expand our welding program, and beginning in the spring of next year (2024) we anticipate that we will be able to take open enrollment for our expanded welding program.”
Through the collaborative efforts of the Indiana County district superintendents as well as the support of the representative board members, McDermott said, the ICTC is able to provide quality career and technical educational programming to the students of Indiana County in a fiscally responsible manner.
McDermott said those interested in electrical occupations or any other program can apply to ICTC either through their local high school guidance counselor or directly through ICTC, at www.ictc.edu or by calling (724) 349-6700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.