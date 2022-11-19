After several months of due diligence, officials of two area hospital networks have entered into what they describe as a definite agreement to combine into one health system.
The agreement includes Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, Latrobe Hospital and Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
Officials of Butler Health System and Excela Health said it is a legally binding agreement that defines the details of the transaction, and opens the door to move forward with necessary state and federal regulatory approvals.
“We are now one step closer in realizing a goal that will have a dramatic and positive impact on healthcare for those we serve,” Excela CEO John Sphon said.
The two hospital networks anticipate completion of that process by the end of the year.
“Our commitment to our patients in providing high-quality, low-cost sophisticated care in our region will be the cornerstone of the new entity,” Butler CEO Ken DeFurio said.
When finalized, the new health system will employ approximately 7,300 people, and have more than 1,000 physicians and practitioners that serve a population of 750,000. A name for the newly created organization will be announced at a later date.
Excela touts a 578-bed, tertiary-based health system, serving more than 23,000 inpatients, 700,000 outpatients and 100,000 emergency visits annually. With more than 700 physicians and allied health professionals, and 4,300 employees.
Excela’s outreach includes its Saltsburg Family Medicine primary care center along Ninth Street on the outskirts of Saltsburg, and seven different operations under the umbrella of Blairsville Medical Park, along Club Lane and Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township, across the street from Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Chestnut Ridge urgent care center.
BHS has more than 70 outpatient locations, employs 3,000 people and more than 270 providers, making it the largest employer in Butler County and the largest healthcare employer in Clarion County.
BHS facilities include Outpatient Services and a FasterCare urgent care center in Franklin Village Mall, just over two miles from the ACMH Hospital campus in East Franklin Township, and BHS Cardiology along Wayne Avenue, less than a mile from the IRMC campus in White Township.
The new organization also includes respective networks of local centers in Allegheny, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties.
In a joint statement, board chairs Paul Bacharach of Excela and Tim Morgus of Butler said they “approached the merger as an opportunity to affect real and meaningful change in the landscape of healthcare in western Pennsylvania. We are most excited regarding the possibilities that are now before us.”