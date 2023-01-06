Pat Fabian has announced that he will seek re-election for Armstrong County commissioner.
Fabian has served as commissioner since 2016, four of those years as chairman of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners.
He served as president of the Northwest County Commissioners Association in 2019 and was re-elected by his peers to serve again in 2023.
Fabian also currently serves as vice-chairman of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission and sits on the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Human Service Committee, Comprehensive Behavioral Health Task Force, and Academy for Excellence in County Government.
“It is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Armstrong County. I believe we have a good team across county government working together to make a difference for our community,” Fabian said.
“I have worked diligently throughout my tenure as county commissioner in the best interest of the citizens of Armstrong County. I believe my experience in county government, as well as on regional and state level give me unique perspective to make decisions that will keep our county positioned to capitalize on current and future development. I look forward to serving our wonderful county for four more years.”
Fabian, 46, hails from Manor Township, where he served five years as a township supervisor.
He has successfully completed the CCAP Center Excellence in County Leadership and CCAP Academy for Excellence in County Government programs.
Also, he serves on many boards, including chairman of the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board, as well as seats on the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral Health Advisory Board, Armstrong County Industrial Development Council/Authority, Armstrong County Salary Board, Armstrong County Retirement Board, and Armstrong County Prison Board.
Fabian also recently received the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission “Recovery Champion Award” in recognition of his commitment and service to the recovery community.
“I have kept my promises to push for reducing the cost of government and keeping the tax burden off our residents, while seeing employee wages increase,” Fabian said. “I have worked to reduce wasteful spending, downsize the county’s asset inventory, and make vital programs more cost efficient, which has resulted in zero tax increases over the past seven years. I have and will continue to promote job growth, energy development, essential infrastructure, and enhancing the tourism opportunities. I am a dedicated full-time commissioner who is committed to continued fiscal responsibility and focused on common sense and sustainable solutions.
“We have accomplished many things over my tenure and have several economic development projects that will be completed or are shovel ready in 2023.”
Fabian is a 1994 graduate of Ford City High School, has a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education at Gannon University in 1999 where he lettered all four years in baseball.
He went on to obtain his master’s degree in community counseling at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2008. Prior to becoming a county commissioner, he worked full-time as a Mental Health Therapist at Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County in Kittanning for 15 years. In 2018, Fabian opened and operated Armstrong Indoor Athletics LLC for the area’s youth until he sold his part of the business in the spring of 2022.
Fabian attends Christ Prince of Peace in Ford City, is a member of the Ford City Eagles and Polish Falcons, and enjoy spending extra time coaching youth baseball, and hunting.
He is a life-long resident on Armstrong County, residing in Manor Township with his wife of 18 years, Jill Anderson-Fabian, and their two children Anderson, 15, and Alexa 12.