Professionals in the agricultural industry will be providing valuable information to farm business owners who want to ensure the farm is transitioned to the next generation.
This event will be hosted both in-person and online by PA Farm Link, a non-profit dedicated to “Linking Farmers to the Future.”
In sessions scheduled Feb. 23 at the Indiana County Conservation District Office and March 1 at the Chester County Economic Development Center, information will be provided on various aspects of creating a Farm Business Succession/Transition plan.
These workshops will help work through some of the myths and stumbling blocks of moving forward with a farm succession and transition plan.
Indiana County speakers and topics will include:
• Farm Succession Planning, by David Marrison, Ohio State University, Field Specialist, Farm Management & Interim Director of Farm Financial Management and Policy Institute.
• Legal Considerations, by Robert L. Clark and Robert L. Clark Jr., Clark & Clark Law P.C., attorneys.
• Financial Considerations, by Phil Taylor, Horizon Farm Credit, business consultant.
• Farm Family Communications, by Darlene Livingston, executive director, PA Farm Link.
Speakers will answer participant’s questions, plan next steps and breakout sessions will be held.
A copy of “Planning the Future of Your Farm” Pennsylvania Edition (a $10.60 value) and lunch will be provided for all registrants.
Registration is required and may be completed online at www.pafarmlink.org/worksops or by calling (717) 705-2121.
The workshops are sponsored by Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, AgConnect, Indiana County Conservation District, Chester County Economic Development Council, and the Chester County Workforce Development Board.