Indiana-based First Commonwealth Financial Corporation announced over the weekend that it had received all regulatory approvals, federal and state, required to complete the previously announced merger of Centric Financial Corporation of suburban Harrisburg with and into FCFC and the merger of Centric Bank with and into First Commonwealth Bank.
Approvals have come from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities. In addition, the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland has granted First Commonwealth a waiver of its merger application requirements.
A spokesman for First Commonwealth said the completion of the merger remains subject to the approval of Centric shareholders and is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023.
In September, FCFC and Centric, based in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan for the merger.
It is a move that will bring FCFC and First Commonwealth Bank into suburban Philadelphia, as well as the urban metropolitan areas along the lower Susquehanna River in south-central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
“We are genuinely excited about the opportunities that our combined organizations can create,” FCFC President and CEO T. Michael Price said in September. “We have long admired the job that Centric’s CEO, Patti Husic, and the Centric team have done creating an extraordinary culture, growing their organization and serving their clients.”
The two financial institutions said it would be an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $16.20 per share, or approximately $144 million in the aggregate, based upon the preceding 10-day volume weighted average closing stock price of First Commonwealth as of Aug. 29.
As announced in September, Centric shareholders will be entitled to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.09 shares of First Commonwealth common stock for each Centric common share.
“We are equally excited for this strategic partnership and the opportunity to gain deeper market share in Central PA and the greater Philadelphia region,” Centric President and CEO Patricia A. “Patti” Husic said. “We have admired the leadership of Mike Price, the culture that has been built by their team, and the reputation of First Commonwealth as a premier financial institution in Pennsylvania.”
Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is a locally owned, locally loaned community bank, providing competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry.
Following the merger of the parent holding companies, Centric Bank will merge with and into First Commonwealth’s subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank. Centric has financial centers in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon and Lancaster.
“This extension of our physical presence into Harrisburg and metro Philadelphia allows us to deepen our existing relationships in these markets and improve the financial lives of these businesses and their communities,” Price said.
The two institutions said the business combination will produce a combined company with approximately $10.6 billion in total assets. Centric will contribute approximately $1 billion in total assets, $0.9 billion in total deposits, $0.9 billion in total loans, seven branch locations and one loan production office in the Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Lancaster metropolitan statistical areas to the combined entity.
“This strategic partnership will provide our customers and communities with greater access to additional products and services that we believe will result in an enhanced customer experience for our commercial base and the opportunity to augment the retail portion of our business with their product set and consumer verticals,” Husic said.
The transaction represents a continuation of First Commonwealth’s commercially-focused expansion strategy into higher growth metro markets and geographically builds upon its acquisition of 14 former Santander Bank, N.A. branches in Central Pennsylvania in 2019.
That acquisition brought in 14 bank branches in State College, Lock Haven, Williamsport and Lewisburg.