Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson said Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband access map.
Carson called it a tool that will be integral in ensuring the commonwealth receives sufficient federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for all Pennsylvanians.
“This map is a critical step in closing the digital divide, and ensuring its accuracy is important,” said Carson. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians to review the FCC broadband access map and provide corrections through the challenge process.”
State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, said that map can be found at the broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home website.
Oberlander, who was House majority whip in the last General Assembly session, represented much of Armstrong County, including the townships of Cowanshannock, Plumcreek and Wayne, as well as Atwood, Dayton, Elderton and Rural Valley boroughs.
As of Thursday, when reapportionment took effect, her district’s Armstrong coverage has been expanded to include the Kittanning area.
“The new National Broadband Map will be used to better assess which Pennsylvania communities are underserved or not served at all,” Oberlander said. “Some estimates place the number of Pennsylvanians without access to broadband at more than 800,000. The FCC says the new tool contains more location-specific data than what was previously available.”
State officials said individual users can submit their thoughts about potential inaccuracies directly through the map program until Jan. 13.
Carson said the FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate, and Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate.
He said challenges to the map can include:
• A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map.
• A location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified.
• Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect.
• The location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect.
Additionally, Carson said, interested Pennsylvanians can register for two webinars the authority will co-host with Penn State Extension to further discuss the map and challenge process, on Monday at 10 a.m. and Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Details about those webinars can be found at the https://dced.pa.gov/event/fcc-national-broadband-map-challenge-process-webinar-1/ website.