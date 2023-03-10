The process continues over Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, for which funding is proposed in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2023-24 budget even though the governor did not refer to “RGGI” in his remarks earlier this week.
It continues in the courtroom — and now in legislation before the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, to which a bill proposed by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has been referred.
“As the budget documents indicate, that is a $600 million tax on every consumer of electricity in this commonwealth,” Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said following the governor’s budget address. “And so we talk about the
need to raise wages and we talk about the need to allow folks to make ends meet, we have to acknowledge the fact that affordable energy and affordable electricity is absolutely critical to making that happen.”
In remarks released to The Indiana Gazette Thursday afternoon, Shapiro said, “My position hasn’t changed on RGGI. Obviously, it is in the courts now. It’s going through this litigation. I intend to announce a working group where we can hopefully find some common ground on that issue.”
The object of that court fight is a RGGI regulation approved on Sept. 1, 2021, by Pennsylvania’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission that would establish a program to limit emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel-fired electric generating units that have a capacity equal to or greater than 25 megawatts.
Locally, that would include Homer City Generation LP in Center Township, which produces 1,884 megawatts of power fed into the PJM regional transmission grid; Seward Generation LLC in East Wheatfield Township, which has a nameplate
capacity of 525 megawatts; and Keystone Generating Station in Plumcreek Township, with a 1,700-megawatt baseload.
PJM is a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Pennsylvania as well as all or part of 12 other states and the District of Columbia.
Shapiro also said there was confusion — perhaps intentionally — about where proceeds of what in fact would be $663 million would go, money coming from what also has been called a regulatory fee or a carbon dioxide allowance, distributed at quarterly auctions conducted by RGGI Inc.
RGGI Inc. is a cooperative, market-based effort among the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia. Virginia is considering withdrawing from the effort, North Carolina is considering joining, and Pennsylvania’s effort remains in the courtroom.
Shapiro said Pennsylvania’s RGGI revenues would not go into the state’s general fund, but rather the Clean Air Fund, which would be used to reduce air pollution.
“I think some folks were misrepresenting the facts,” Shapiro said. “They suggested that we somehow baked that into our revenues or into the general fund budget. In fact, that money as it’s been set aside by Gov. Wolf in the past is set to the Clean Air Fund. It has no impact on the general fund. And it’s really there as a placeholder as we begin to work through this process of hopefully finding some common ground and we see what happens with the courts.”
In the state House, legislation proposed by Struzzi would authorize the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection “to conduct a public comment process on and submit to the General Assembly a measure or action intended to abate, control or limit carbon dioxide emissions by imposing a revenue-generating tax or fee on carbon dioxide emissions; and abrogating regulations.”
Struzzi believes the 2021 RGGI regulation is unconstitutional, and expects the state courts will agree.
Recalling Shapiro’s remarks on the subject on two campaign trips to Indiana, Struzzi said he hoped “that the new governor would realize the detriment, economically on our community, on our commonwealth, and on our power grid.”
However, the Indiana Republican went on, “clearly because he included it in his budget book, $663 million in revenue, he intends to continue moving this forward.”
Struzzi has 27 co-sponsors for House Bill 195, including Reps. Brian Smith of Punxsutawney, Donna Oberlander of Clarion (who represents much of Armstrong County), Dallas Kephart of Clearfield (who also represents areas in Northern Cambria County), Eric Davanzo from southern Westmoreland County and Stephenie Scialabba from Butler County.
All are Republicans but Struzzi said previously there was solid bipartisan support “and I believe this bill will have bipartisan support again.”
The Indiana Republican acknowledged that “the challenge is a little greater this time before” with a Democratic 101-100 majority in the state House, reflecting one vacancy in a Republican district but also one vacancy expected next week when Rep. Mike Zabel resigns amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
“We need to move this bill forward and make sure that RGGI, or any type of multi-state compact, that creates a new tax, needs to go through the legislature,” Struzzi said.
Because the RGGI issue still is tied up in the courts, a spokeswoman for the Republican majority leadership in the state Senate said a companion bill to HB 195 has not been introduced there.
The environment was very much on Shapiro’s mind when he addressed the General Assembly Tuesday.
His budget address talked of “tackling a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions here in Pennsylvania, and creating thousands of good-paying, union jobs in the process.” He was referring to what has been estimated to be more than 350,000 orphaned wells across the commonwealth, making up nearly 8% of the state’s total methane emissions.
“I have directed the (DEP) under the leadership of Acting Secretary (Rich) Negrin to draw down as much federal funding as possible to cap and plug orphaned and abandoned wells that dot rural Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.
“This budget also improves air quality testing, increases dam inspections, safeguards water quality, and more,” the governor also said. “It invests in DEP’s ability to not only protect our environment, but to process applications and get back to businesses sooner and with more certainty.”
He concluded by reiterating, “We must reject the false choice between projecting jobs and protecting our planet. I believe we can do both — we can embrace the commonwealth’s role as an energy leader, create good paying jobs, and fulfill our constitutional obligation to protect Pennsylvania’s clean air and pure water.”