Indiana Borough Council has released its agenda for Tuesday’s regular 7 p.m. voting meeting.
Included is a fire services agreement for the coming year with the Indiana Fire Association, and a resolution to follow the schedules and procedures for disposing records as set forth by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
Council also will consider using $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to update the borough’s zoning ordinances.
At least one vacancy is up for consideration, as the board will vote on appointing Larry Feldman to the board of the Indiana Free Library.
Council also is looking for a new member to fill the remainder of Dr. Jonathan Warnock’s term from the old Fourth Ward, also served by Council Vice President Kaycee Newell and Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo, who are tasked with recommending a replacement for Warnock.
Also on the agenda is an offer of employment to Kennidy Shae Allen, who would be added to the Indiana Borough Police Department as an additional human resource consistent with the borough’s enhanced school safety partnership planning.
At its last meeting two weeks ago, council approved a four-year School Safety Services Agreement with Indiana Area School District, which extends IBPD coverage to all IASD schools, in the borough and in White Township.
Allen would have a tentative start date of March 1, with a final offer of employment pending pre-employment assessments and testing.