Winners weren’t just on the track for the latest night of racing in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series on Friday at Marion Center Raceway.
“We hope you enjoyed your time in Marion Center,” the community’s volunteer fire department posted on Facebook. “We are lucky to have this venue in our rural town.”
As pointed out by Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, the event had the largest late model car count in track history; the largest attendance in track history at more than 4,500, and a record breaking 50/50 payout at nearly $5,000.
“Congratulations to all drivers & winners,” MCVFD posted.
Also, the Marion Center volunteer firefighters said, “we’d like to thank our mutual aid members who assisted with everything from parking to fire, rescue & EMS services:”
That list included Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company, Indiana Fire Association, Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, Creekside Volunteer Fire Company and Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department.
“We couldn’t have pulled it off without your help,” MCVFD posted. “See you next year for year #3 of the (World of Outlaws)/Conner Bobik memorial race.”
