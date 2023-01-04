AKRON, Ohio — Repercussions continue in the wake of a controversy over Ohio state legislation aimed at providing benefits to two nuclear power plants owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary in the Buckeye State.
However, the parent company of Penelec and West Penn Power said Tuesday, the costs involved will not be passed along to utility customers.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s enforcement office said in an order issued Friday that it has assessed Akron-based FirstEnergy a civil penalty of $3,860,000 for failing to fully provide requested lobbying and accounting information.
“FirstEnergy has reached a settlement with FERC that fully resolves a previously disclosed investigation into the company’s lobbying and governmental affairs expenditures concerning Ohio’s House Bill 6,” FirstEnergy Manager of External Communications Jennifer Young said Tuesday.
In addition to the payment it will make as part of the settlement, Young said FirstEnergy has agreed to submit annual compliance monitoring reports to FERC for two years.
“FirstEnergy Corp. will be paying the penalty, and it will not be recovered in rates or charged to customers,” Young said.
Previously, FirstEnergy made a similar pledge as it entered into an agreement in July 2021 with the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Ohio to resolve a previously disclosed investigation — and to pay a penalty of $230 million and agree to the federal government’s filing of a single charge of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.
As reported in 2020, it was an investigation into House Bill 6, a measure signed in 2019 signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, that would send more than $1 billion to two Ohio nuclear plants owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary.
According to the online publication cleveland.com, prosecutors alleged that FirstEnergy and its affiliates gave $61 million in bribes to a former speaker of the Ohio House, Larry Householder.
Prosecutors said it was money used to help Householder get his speakership and pressure other lawmakers in Columbus to pass House Bill 6 and defend it against a repeal effort.
More recently, according to the industry online publication Utility Dive, during an enforcement office audit, FirstEnergy didn’t tell FERC it paid more than $59 million to Generation Now, an organization operating for the benefit of then-Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder, and over $22 million to companies owned by Samuel Randazzo, who became chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, but then resigned in November 2020.
Utility Dive reported that FirstEnergy admitted violating FERC’s “duty of candor” rule.