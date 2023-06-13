Anticipating higher electric usage and potentially severe weather during the summer months, FirstEnergy is completing inspections and conducting proactive equipment maintenance for its Pennsylvania subsidiaries, including Penelec in 31 counties in northern and central Pennsylvania.
“We proactively inspect and maintain our equipment to help ensure our system is prepared for increased electrical demand when temperatures soar,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations which also include West Penn Power. “These important steps help to minimize the length and impact of service interruptions should summer storms cause power outages.”
Penelec crews are seeking to ensure transmission equipment is ready to perform reliably with elevated summer electrical demand, typically due to air conditioning usage.
FirstEnergy officials said substation electricians use thermovision cameras during summer-readiness inspections to capture infrared images, helping to detect potential problems within substations and on power lines that cannot be observed during regular visual inspections.
In addition, helicopter patrols have completed inspections of more than 2,500 miles of power lines owned by Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC, a FirstEnergy transmission subsidiary. The inspections are designed to look for
damaged wire, broken cross arms and other hardware problems not visible from the ground.
Penelec is also trimming trees along about 1,600 miles of power lines and is on schedule to complete tree-trimming along 2,200 miles by year’s end. FirstEnergy officials said the maintaining of proper clearances around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages, especially those associated with severe weather.
Also, FirstEnergy employees will be conducting storm readiness exercises and drills in the near future to test the restoration process used to repair storm-related power outages. Such storm drills are becoming more common in the utility industry in the wake of severe weather over the last several years.
FirstEnergy also suggests steps customers can take to beat the heat while also managing their electricity bill:
• Set thermostats as high as comfort will allow. Every degree a customer can increase the temperature in their home will result in using about 3 percent less energy during the summer.
• Use fans — moving air cools skin faster, resulting in greater comfort on hot days.
• During sunny weather, close drapes or blinds on windows facing the sun to prevent direct radiant heating from impacting interior temperatures.
• Use a programmable or smart thermostat to keep temperatures higher when no one is home and to reduce the temperature before arrival back home.
• Seal any leaks with caulk or weather stripping to prevent hot air from sneaking into your home.
• Check air conditioner and furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing HVAC systems to work harder than necessary.
• Avoid using heat-producing appliances during the hottest hours of the day. The less heat produced at home, the less work the air conditioner must do.
Also, payment arrangements and assistance programs are available for customers who need help with their electric bills. For more information, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist.
