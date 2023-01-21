GREENSBURG — Residential customers of Penelec, West Penn Power and other Pennsylvania subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
“Many of our customers continue to face financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty,” said Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy. “With winter in full swing, I encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact us as soon as possible so that a member of our team can review their options with them.”
Customers may be eligible to participate in such programs as:
• The Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program, administered through the Dollar Energy Fund, which helps residential customers maintain electric service through debt forgiveness and percentage of income payment plans. To apply, call 1-800-282-6816 or visit https://www.dollarenergy.org/myapp/.
• The Dollar Energy Fund, an emergency hardship fund designed to help customers who have suffered a recent financial hardship. It can provide payment directly to the utility company to help maintain or restore service. To apply, visit www.dollarenergy.org/needhelp/application-process or call 1-800-683-7036.
• The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. It can provide payment directly to the utility company to help with heating bills or to help maintain or restore service. To apply, call 1-866-857-7095 or visit www.compass.state.pa.us.
• 2-1-1 Helpline. a nationwide resource and information helpline, whose regional affiliates include United Way of Indiana County. It identifies locally-available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website.
• Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides assistance to households that have experienced financial hardship and may be at risk for homelessness due to or during the pandemic. ERAP provides tenant households assistance with rental and utility costs to include arrearages and other related expenses. Visit www.compass.state.pa.us for details.
• Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to homeowners who are facing financial hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It provides assistance to homeowners for qualified mortgage and housing-related expenses to address delinquency and avoid default, foreclosure or displacement. Visit www.phfa.org for details.
For a complete list of assistance programs, one can visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call customer service at Penelec (1-800-545-7741) or West Penn Power (1-800-686-0021).