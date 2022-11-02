Five candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot do not get much mention in television ads.
They’re on the ballot for lieutenant governor, a position now chosen in tandem with the candidates for governor.
In order of how they’re listed on the ballot:
• Austin Davis, McKeesport, Allegheny County, Democratic Party, running with Josh Shapiro
• Carrie Lewis DelRosso, Oakmont, Allegheny County, Republican Party, running with Douglas V. Mastriano
• Tim McMaster, York, York County, Libertarian Party, running with Matt Hackenburg
• Michael Bagdes-Canning, Cherry Valley, Butler County, Green Party, running with Christina DiGiulio
• Nicole Shultz, Windsor Township, York County, Keystone Party, running with Joe Soloski
“I’ve witnessed firsthand the challenges facing working Pennsylvanians,” said Davis, a state representative from McKeesport. “So I’m running for lieutenant governor with Josh Shapiro to make sure that the government works for all Pennsylvanians. I will work with Josh to improve our schools, invest in public safety and keep our communities safe, and grow our economy by creating ladders of opportunity for working-class Pennsylvanians.”
“It’s time we restored a sense of dignity and decorum to an office that has been reduced to a sideshow by its current occupant,” said DelRosso, a state representative from Oakmont, Allegheny County, referring to incumbent John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. “You can bet that when I’m lieutenant governor, the only flag hanging from my office balcony will be the American Flag.”
“I am, first and foremost, husband (Karen, 44 years), father and grandfather,” said Bagdes-Canning, current mayor in Cherry Valley, a borough 25 miles north of Butler. “I am a retired teacher; I spent 36 years in the classroom. I was president, vice president and building representative of my union local. For the past 12 years, I have been involved as a frontline organizer in the climate and anti-fracking fight.”
“The old, dying parties are still funded by billionaires,” said McMaster, chairman of the audit committee in his hometown of Conewago Township, York County, and a former Libertarian candidate for state Senate. “We aren’t. We’re fighting for your #liberty on a shoestring, often out of our own pockets.” As he said on his campaign website, “join me and we will #MakePAFreeAgain!”
Shultz also is an auditor in Windsor Township. On her website she touts a bachelor’s degree in small business administration and entrepreneurship. She cites aid she’s given as an experienced tax preparer to “many other small businesses in a variety of ways like building their business model, product development, label development and tax preparation.”
Davis, DelRosso and Bagdes-Canning responded to requests for comment for this election preview series.
“I’ll be a strong governing partner who will be a champion for working-class families here in Pennsylvania,” Davis said. “I know that together we can take on the big fights and deliver real results for families across our commonwealth.”
DelRosso cites taking on “an entrenched liberal on his home turf” and winning as proof she “never backs down when it comes to standing for our beliefs. A small businesswoman, mother of three and community leader, Carrie brings a sense of purpose and a spirit of optimism to every public cause.”
“I serve on the planning group of Marcellus Outreach Butler (a local anti-fracking group) and the Better Path Coalition (I am one of the founders),” Bagdes-Canning said. “I have also served on the State Coordinating Committee of the PA Poor People’s Campaign and work with and am one of the founders of Beyond Extreme Energy (national). I am also a co-founder of a new group, Pennsylvanians for Action on Climate — a group that targets the intersection between bad climate policy and political corruption in Pennsylvania through the creative use of NVDA,” non-violent direct action.
McMaster’s social media posts include this meme put on Facebook last month on behalf of the Libertarian Party: “Keep Democrats out of your wallet and Republicans out of your bedroom by putting a Libertarian into office.”
“As Lieutenant Governor, without the help of legislators, board members, business owners and members of the community, I will be limited in my abilities, as it should be,” Shultz posted. “In all my capacities as lieutenant governor I promise to work with all of these individuals with the overall goal of helping Pennsylvanians. I will always try to be the voice of reason for less governmental response, but with more voluntary community and private sector cooperation. I will be a relentless advocate for individual rights.”
DelRosso, who recently spoke to the Indiana County Republican Committee’s fall banquet, said, “Pennsylvanians understand things that career politicians can’t accept: that taxpayers know how to spend their money better than Harrisburg bureaucrats. That parents know better how to raise their kids than some cabinet official.”
She also observed that her experience in business has taught her that a pro-growth, pro-jobs economy is the only way to rebuild Pennsylvania after eight disastrous years of wasteful spending and partisan gridlock. And the lessons learned in toppling an entrenched Democrat House leader has reinforced her fighting spirit.
Davis, who has campaigned several times in Armstrong and Indiana counties in recent years, also stressed family. From his campaign: “He watched his mom — a hairdresser in McKeesport for more than 40 years — juggle raising a family with putting food on the table, and he watched his dad work hard every day as an ATU bus driver. Austin knew from an early age he wanted to dedicate his life and career to public service and in 2018, he became the first African American to serve as state representative outside the city of Pittsburgh.”
Bagdes-Canning could call upon the example of John Fetterman’s cannabis tour, which included a stop at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in 2019, saying it showed “the lieutenant governor can use his/her platform to champion causes.” He said corruption, climate, health care and abortion are his primary issues.
“We have a government that runs on the golden rule — he who has the gold rules,” the Butler Countian said. “It is perfectly legal for lobbyists to gift almost anything to our legislators, campaign contributions can be used as personal ATMs, and our full-time legislators can have outside jobs. And, redistricting is a fixed game.”
Bagdes-Canning also quoted environmental activist Wendell Berry: “I am speaking of the life of a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children; who has undertaken to cherish it and do it no damage, not because he is duty-bound, but because he loves the world and loves his children.”