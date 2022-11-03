Much of the attention given to the governor’s race is directed toward major party candidates Josh Shapiro, of Abington Township, Montgomery County, who is the state’s attorney general and the Democratic nominee, and Douglas V. Mastriano, of Greene Township, Franklin County, a state senator in south-central Pennsylvania and the Republican nominee.
However, there are three others in the hunt to succeed term-limited Democratic incumbent Tom Wolf:
• Jonathan Matthew Hackenburg, or Matt Hackenburg as he’s listed on the ballot, from Lower Mt. Bethel-Upper, Northampton County, the Libertarian nominee.
• Christina P.K. DiGiulio, or Christina DiGiulio as she’s listed on the ballot, from Upper Uwchlan, Chester County, the Green Party nominee.
• Joseph P. Soloski, or Joe Soloski as he’s listed on the ballot, from Halfmoon Township, Centre County, nominee of the new Keystone Party.
“I grew up in Kittanning,” Soloski said recently. “I attended college at (Indiana University of Pennsylvania). I’m a CPA and I operated my own accounting practice for 30 years. I enjoy golf, classic cars and community theater.”
DiGiulio said on her website that she’s an avid lover of nature, a water protector and holder of a bachelor of arts degree from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.
“(I) am a former analytical chemist for the Department of Defense,” DiGiulio said. “I am a co-founder of the Watchdogs of SouthEastern Pennsylvania and the Better Path Coalition, and I have been actively opposed to Energy Transfer’s Mariner East pipeline system and the fossil fuel industry.”
Hackenburg is an avionics computer engineer and National Guard veteran, whose family emigrated to the United States from the Soviet Union “to flee the horrors and oppression of communism.” He, his wife, and children live on a farm in Bangor, Northampton County.
Speaking in the third person, Hackenburg also told the Indiana Gazette that “he doesn’t want to see our men and women sent overseas to die. He won’t stand for our kids being muzzled and abused. And, more than anything, he wants us to be the ones that decide how we live our lives.”
Mastriano had a meet-and-greet on Aug. 13 at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, while Shapiro was at Spaghetti Benders in Indiana on Sept. 24.
“As governor,” Shapiro said, “my top priorities are creating opportunity for Pennsylvania children by improving our education system, building a stronger economy by creating jobs, cutting taxes and lowering costs, and making our communities safer all across the commonwealth. In order to move Pennsylvania forward and build a better future for our children, we must work together to achieve these key priorities.”
Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s two-term attorney general, said “a strong economy, good schools, and safe communities are the pillars of my vision for Pennsylvania — and making this our reality will guide everything I do as governor. I believe there is far more that unites us than divides us — and when it comes to protecting our communities and building a commonwealth that is the best place for businesses and families to thrive, I’ll work with anybody to get it done.”
Shapiro made statewide news on his first gubernatorial campaign trip to Indiana in October 2021. He told The Indiana Gazette that he understands the aims of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, but also had “real concerns about the impact it will have on consumer prices.”
He did not say he opposed RGGI; on Sept. 24, he said there had to be balance, and reiterated his desire “to bring all the parties together” to discuss energy and environmental issues.
“It is a false choice to say we have to choose between the dignity of work and environmental justice,” Shapiro said. “We can do both. We can protect the jobs of today and create the green energy jobs of tomorrow.”
Shapiro has his http://josh shapiro.org website and other social media.
In an event at Innovation Aviation on the county airport grounds, Mastriano told supporters, “in a nutshell, my vision is to make Pennsylvania the Florida of the north.”
On his doug4gov.com website, Shapiro’s Republican opponent puts forth a plan, including the pledge that “on day one, Mastriano will pull Pennsylvania out of Tom Wolf’s disastrous ‘Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative,’” and “encourage investments in the natural gas and coal industries, (lifting) Tom Wolf’s unreasonable regulations, taxes, and fees on these industries,” so that “Pennsylvania will drill and mine like it should, and Pennsylvania will prosper.”
Tops on his plan is another “day one” promise, to “put an end to Wolf’s mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and his draconian COVID restrictions.” He pledged “to keep our elections free and fair” with the elimination of “no excuse” mail-in voting and other reforms; to make Pennsylvania a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” where rights will be protected “against misguided federal bureaucrats that want to disarm law-abiding citizens;” and to protect the right to life with abortion restrictions, an end to funding Planned Parenthood and expanded counseling for adoption services.
The plan also covers “safe and secure communities,” a crackdown on illegal immigration and “the fentanyl being snuck across our southern border, which is taking the lives of 15 Pennsylvanians each and every day,” and schools that “teach children how to think, not what to think,” where “parents have a fundamental right to know and control what their children are learning.” There are several other planks as well, dealing with women’s sports, school choice, the elimination of property taxes, and a pledge to “work with the legislature to increase transparency in the permitting process and reduce the timeline for approvals.”
As for the other candidates:
• Hackenburg wants to pass “Defend the Guard (legislation) to prevent Congress from deploying Pennsylvania’s National Guard into foreign entanglements without a declaration of war, putting an end to all COVID mandates so lockdowns, vaccine passports, and their horrific impact on our society will never happen again, and using our Tenth Amendment rights to nullify tyrannical, federal laws to reclaim our freedom are among my top three issues.”
He pledged to “work in coalitions with grassroots organizations to get our message out to the public, so we are more than capable of working across the aisle to get it done.”
Hackenburg has his www.matthackenburg.com website as well as other social media.
• DiGiulio said on the Green Party of Pennsylvania website that “the Green Party provides a contrast with the gubernatorial candidates from the two corporate parties, who have remained silent about our fossil fuel problems.” She said the fossil fuel infrastructure “has become a sinister system, which is protected by venal politicians.”
She said the state’s constitution gives “a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment,” but, “currently, our rights are being ignored, and we need a governor who will not be a pushover for polluters and profits.”
The Green Party can be found on the gpofpa.org website.
• Soloski would “slash the state budget. Our state budget has more than doubled, from $20 billion in 2002, to over $42 billion in 2022. Pennsylvania doesn’t have a revenue problem; it’s got a spending problem! I will be slashing the state budget by at least 5 percent per year for every year I’m in office. I will start by slashing my own salary by 65 percent.”
He would “make our state legislature more responsive to Pennsylvania residents. I want to turn our start legislature into a part-time body, just like 40 of the other 50 states,” and “slash their pay and benefits dramatically.”
He also wants “a gift/bribe ban implemented. Elected officials should never be permitted to accept gifts/bribes.” And, Soloski said, “I want to see Ranked-Choice Voting implemented in Pennsylvania. It already works in Maine and Alaska. Ranked-Choice Voting makes every voter’s vote more powerful.”
Soloski has his joesoloski.com campaign website.