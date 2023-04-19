The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses in nine Pennsylvania counties affected by heavy rain and flash flooding on Aug. 5, 2022, that a May 19 deadline is approaching to apply for working capital disaster loans.
SBA said small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses from the incident should apply.
The declaration includes the counties of Armstrong, Indiana, Allegheny, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland in Pennsylvania.
Federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage. Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.04 percent for small businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.
The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ website and should apply under SBA declaration No. 17580.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 (for people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services), or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s sba.gov/disaster website, with completed applications mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.