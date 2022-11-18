PURCHASE LINE — After four years in the role, Shawn L. Ford is resigning as superintendent of the Purchase Line School District, effective Feb. 15, to become assistant superintendent of DuBois Area School District.
In a letter dated Thursday, Ford told district employees, students and community members that “it is with regret” that he is resigning, a decision that “was thoughtfully considered and only personal in nature.”
Ford told The Indiana Gazette that he will honor the terms of his contract and that “I have a high regard for Purchase Line, the students and the board.” He said “personal life circumstances” were a factor in his decision, along with “self-reflection, and input from my family and mentors.”
Ford, 56, was hired on Aug. 6, 2018, at an annual salary of $115,000 for a four-year term extending through June 30, 2022.
Ford had spent the previous 20 years working for the Crawford Central School District in Meadville, Crawford County. He had been employed as a teacher, assistant principal and athletic director, and for six years was principal at Cochranton Elementary School.
“Purchase Line is very similar to the Cochranton School system, where I have been working,” Ford said. “We had roughly 800 students there, which is similar to here.”
Ford earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Slippery Rock University, graduating in 1999, and a master’s degree in 2003. He added a superintendent’s letter of eligibility from Edinboro University in 2016.
“I have a great relationship with the board and have been welcomed by the Red Dragon community since arriving at Purchase Line,” Ford said in his letter. “I will have a more comprehensive announcement closer to my departure date. I am grateful for the lifelong relationships that I have forged while serving the students of this district. I look forward to a smooth transition and will continue to serve the district faithfully until my departure.”