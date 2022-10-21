A retired priest whose assignments included three Indiana County parishes has died at the age of 88, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg announced.
The Rev. Lawrence L. Hoppe was born April 13, 1934, in Detroit, educated at schools in Michigan and Pittsburgh, then ordained on May 28, 1960, by the late Bishop William G. Connare at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
He served parishes in all four counties of the diocese, including the former St. Michael Parish in Glen Campbell and its former mission in Arcadia, and the former St. Francis Parish in Coral.
He also served as principal of Greensburg Central Catholic High School, coordinator of schools in the Diocese of Sioux Falls, S.D., and as spiritual director of Orchard Lake Schools in Michigan.
He also took graduate studies from 1984-86 in Rome.
He retired from the priesthood in 2004 and was residing at St. Anne Home in Greensburg when he passed away Wednesday.
He is survived by four brothers and a sister. Family members will greet friends Monday in the St. Joseph Chapel of Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg, where a funeral Mass is scheduled at 11 a.m.