Rev. Lawrence L. Hoppe

The Rev. Lawrence L. Hoppe

 Courtesy Diocese of Greensburg

A retired priest whose assignments included three Indiana County parishes has died at the age of 88, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg announced.

The Rev. Lawrence L. Hoppe was born April 13, 1934, in Detroit, educated at schools in Michigan and Pittsburgh, then ordained on May 28, 1960, by the late Bishop William G. Connare at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.

Tags