Meghan Foulk, of Indiana, has announced her candidacy for the magisterial district judge position serving residents in Indiana Borough and two voting precincts in White Township (District 40-2-1).
A 16-year resident of Indiana, Foulk is well known for her service and leadership in Indiana County. She was recognized in 2017 with the Indiana County Female Civic Leader honor for her commitment to the community.
“Indiana is an incredible place to live, work and to raise a family, with a great quality of life because of people who continually step up together for the betterment of all,” Foulk said.
“Service has always been a part of my life, and it’s been my honor to be involved in leadership roles with great organizations like the YMCA and Quota of Indiana, and to actively volunteer with programs including the Chevy Chase Community Center, the United Way and the Love of Life Campaign, as well as many other important community organizations,” Foulk said.
“I’ve been very grateful to have had the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mom for the last several years,” she said. “This has allowed me to truly learn and more fully understand this community from many perspectives, as well as offer me the time to help address important issues in our community through my volunteer and leadership roles.
“The understanding that I have gained over the past 16 years has made me even more committed to our community,” she said. “Now that my children are getting older, I have an opportunity to combine my formal education with what I have learned over the past several years as an active member of this community to promote justice and fairness for all as a magisterial district judge. I want to provide opportunities for growth and positive change whenever possible, while at the same time ensuring accountability.”
Foulk has a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh and is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, with a degree in political science and psychology. After passing the bar, she clerked for two Pennsylvania Common Pleas Court judges, the Honorable Thomas Dobson in Mercer County, and the Honorable Gregory Olson in Indiana County. Both clerkships exposed her to diverse judicial matters.
“One of my strengths is that I am a newcomer to the political system, which allows me to approach things with fresh eyes,” she said. “I firmly believe that this role is not about politics — it’s about following the law, fairness to all and approaching each situation and individual as unique,” she said.
“As someone with deep connections in the community, I am well aware that many people who come before a magisterial district judge may have no experience with the legal system, and that it may be their first and possibly only experience with the legal system,” she said. “That can be both intimidating and frightening. The significance of that fact is not lost on me.
“I will insist that all parties show the respect that the court and the role of magisterial district justice demands, and likewise, I will offer respect to all involved in the process,” Foulk said. “My community service has shown me that many people are facing hard times and are in challenging situations. I am committed to following the law and protecting our community, and I believe this can be done while helping people get back on track in a positive direction.”
In addition to her Civic Leader recognition, Foulk, a past president of Quota and regional leader for the organization, is the recipient of the Quota Volunteer of the Year Award. This award spotlights a person who embodies the spirit of volunteerism, empowering others and changing lives. Her work with Quota resulted in raising more than $200,000 for the Alice Paul House and other community projects assisting children and families. During her work with Quota, she was actively involved as a mentor for youths in the Indiana County Children and Youth Services program.
She is the 2015 recipient of the Indiana County YMCA Harold Wood Award, which recognizes consistent financial contribution and volunteer engagement that advances the organization.
She is currently serving as the past chief volunteer officer of the YMCA following a three-year term as chief volunteer officer and is part of the leadership team working on the organization’s capital campaign. Her leadership work at the YMCA has required oversight of staff, programs and strategic organizational planning.
A long-time board member and former board secretary, she also was active in the creation and development of the Miracle League of Indiana County, which provides an opportunity for children and adults with disabilities to play team sports on a specialized and accessible field.
Committed to inspiring others — especially children — to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle, she has been the director of the local Healthy Kids Running Series for the last five years. The Healthy Kids Running Series, a national initiative, is a five-week program of motivational races and events for children ages 2 to 14. In addition to planning the series and the day-of coordination, Foulk is responsible for marketing the program and recruiting and managing a variety of volunteers.
She is an active runner and member of the Indiana Road Runners Club and holds coaching certification from the Road Runners Club of America. She has led several programs for beginning runners and is a mentor to a number of men and women seeking to advance their running careers.
She grew up in Beaver Falls, Pa., graduating from Big Beaver Falls Senior High School. She and her husband, Dr. Brian Foulk, moved to Indiana in 2006. They are the proud parents of three children: Dylan, Ethan and Marin.
Committed to being nonpartisan, Foulk will seek both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May primary.
“I know this position will be a great deal of hard work, but that does not intimidate me in any way,” she said. “I am truly looking forward to this opportunity. I have all of the education, experience, skills and commitment — and most importantly, heart — that this position requires and that the residents of Indiana need and deserve,” Foulk said.