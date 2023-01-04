Four Indiana County Republican row officers are announcing their candidacies for re-election at a gathering this morning at GOP headquarters in downtown Indiana.
Sheriff Robert Fyock, District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb and Auditor Bonni Dunlap shared their campaign announcement.
The announcement followed the Dec. 16 statement by county Commissioners R. Michael Keith and Robin A. Gorman that they would seek second terms.
The joint effort fills most of the slots to be found in the county primary election scheduled for May 21.
However, county Auditor Donna Cupp said she has decided not to seek a fourth full term in the office she has held since her appointment by then-Common Pleas President Judge William Martin in June 2011.
Fyock first took office in 2004.
“I’m proud of what the Sheriff’s Office has accomplished in the past 19 years under my supervision and I want to continue to enhance this office with further improvement and protect Indiana County residents,” the incumbent sheriff said.
Fyock stressed his effort to educate youths about the negative elements of drug and alcohol abuse, and pledged to continue being a visible, working sheriff while servicing the courts and residents of Indiana County.
Degenkolb, a former county commissioner, has served as prothonotary and clerk of courts since 2010.
He stressed efforts toward modernization of his office, by digitizing forms and documents for improved consistency and efficiency.
“My staff and I strive to provide excellent service to all who utilize this court related office,” Degenkolb said. “It would be a privilege to continue to serve as prothonotary and clerk of courts.”
Dunlap and Manzi each are seeking second terms in office.
“My proudest accomplishment is the partnerships that I have been built within Indiana County as well as with state and federal agencies,” Manzi said. “When we work towards a common goal of community protection, early intervention and reduced recidivism, the entire community wins.”
In her first term as auditor, Dunlap also assisted in the transition to new financial software and streamlined past practices of the office. She came to the auditor’s office after serving as director of the Indiana County Department of Human Services and Indiana County Housing Authority.
“I’ve performed my required auditor duties using my many years of experience and education,” Dunlap said. “I’m always looking for more efficient methods to aid the departments I audit and hope to serve another term to serve the taxpayers of the county”.
All four candidates also stressed family and community ties.
Fyock is a life-long resident of Indiana County and resides in White Township with his wife, Barb.
Manzi, who attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, obtaining two bachelor degrees in 1999 and a master’s degree in 2001 before earning his Juris Doctorate from the Widener University School of Law, also lives in White Township with his wife, Amy, and their children.
Degenkolb and his wife, Cathy, reside in northern Indiana County, while Dunlap, who has a doctoral degree in human services administration and leadership from IUP, resides on her family’s farm in Blacklick Township with her husband, Rex.
Dunlap also is active within Blacklick Township community with the township fire department auxiliary, her church and several boards and civic organizations.