Six personnel moves were approved during Tuesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Salary Board.
For Indiana County Jail, Matthew Varner and Nathan Bertino were shifted from being full-time correctional officers to being full-time COs involved in prisoner transport, effective May 29.
Varner remains at $24.76 per hour, Bertino at $25.01 per hour.
The board including county Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess, and county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough also hired Jacintha Ignacimuthu as a full-time Caseworker I in Children and Youth Services, replacing Charles Simelton effective today at a salary of $17.04 per hour.
It approved a rehire of Jaime Patterson, who worked for five years for Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, replacing Chelsea Gaida as a full-time investigative assistant in the district attorney’s office, effective June 12 at a salary of $14.87 per hour.
District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. told the board that Patterson was a “great asset” in her previous work.
The board also approved Melody Semetkoskey as a full-time MDJ Secretary II, replacing Linda Rising in the office of Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, effective June 12 at a salary of $11.91 per hour.
Also Tuesday, Samuel Lute was approved as a full-time housekeeping aide at the Communities at Indian Haven, replacing David Shields effective Friday at $12.25 per hour.
The board also was informed that another vacancy soon will be filled at Indian Haven, replacing a member of auxiliary staff who recently passed away.
The commissioners and McCullough also acknowledged separations from county employment of Nicholas Mobus, Brock Barbus, Zackary Bowers, Travis Kromer, Ashley Zungali and Jennifer Brown.
The salary board next will meet on June 13 at 11 a.m.
