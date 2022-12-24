Who invited Franco Harris and his wife, Dana, to Indiana’s Steinhouse Bar for a meeting with their local team who meet there for dinner and chat every Thursday evening? And why?
Indiana artist Chuck Olson, a Steinhouse Team member, was with the couple for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce gathering to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Harris’ Immaculate Reception and took pleasurable and humorous credit for bringing them to Steinhouse, too … and with good reason.
“Franco and Dana had just finished their very welcomed and excellent program celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Immaculate Reception for our chamber of commerce at the country club that afternoon and were preparing to go back to Pittsburgh after our dinner together when David Truby’s name came up in our conversation,” Olson explained.
“Franco, Dana and David are Penn State alums, plus David and Dana did voluntary promotional work for their alma mater and knew each other. I knew David and some teammates would be there at Steinhouse,” Olson added, explaining the post-dinner stop at Steinhouse.
Further, Truby has had past experience with the Steelers, including many Journalism Department alums from his career at IUP who have worked as reporters for the Gazette as well as area news media, plus two others who served as press and public relations officers for the Steelers.
Chuck Olson along with Dana and Franco stopped at Steinhouse and visited with the team members that evening, sharing old time and humorous stories about a variety of subjects.
Naturally, their gathering was one that all enjoyed very much and will remember forever. As other local Team members Tom Campisano, Jade Reinard, Dan Rupert, and John Swauger added loudly and with wide smiles as the visitors departed, “Wow! What a special, memorable and great evening.”
The Steinhouse Team also includes locals who played regional softball and flag football, plus IUP alums. Truby organized the softball and football teams as well as the Steinhouse Team.
Franco Harris passed away Dec. 21, just six days after this meeting and dinner.