State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced expansion of a program offering visitors free sunscreen at state park beaches and swimming pools, ahead of National Sunscreen Day on Saturday, May 27.
Yellow Creek State Park in Indiana County is among the 46 facilities where pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers, supplying 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications, will be positioned.
“As the weather warms, it is critical people take the necessary steps to protect themselves from potentially harmful ultraviolet rays when spending extended time outdoors,” Dunn said. “ We are again extremely grateful that the state Department of Health and Impact Melanoma continue to support and help expand this important program at our state parks. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to make sunscreen a part of their outdoors routine to ensure a fun and safe summer.”
Experts say daily application of a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher can aid in prevention of skin cancer. Health officials report one in 40 Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with melanoma in their lifetime. More than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day.
The free sunscreen program began in 2017 when DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks began supplying free sunscreen at Codorus and Pine Grove Furnace state parks. With the expansion to 13 new state parks this year, the program now has the potential to reach an estimated 2.6 million visitors this season.
A cancer prevention fund from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) covers the costs of the sunscreen.
