Indiana County Friends of the Parks is excited to announce that we will again be working with Penguin Court, a Preserve of the Brandywine Conservancy, to host the third native plant sale fundraiser this spring. This is both an educational opportunity and a fundraiser for the two organizations and will be open to the general public.

By planting native plants, you restore habitat for wildlife by providing food and shelter. You’ll attract songbirds and pollinators. Native plants require little irrigation or maintenance (reducing cost and time), are adapted to the climate and soil conditions of our region, and prevent stormwater runoff.

