Indiana County Friends of the Parks is excited to announce that we will again be working with Penguin Court, a Preserve of the Brandywine Conservancy, to host the third native plant sale fundraiser this spring. This is both an educational opportunity and a fundraiser for the two organizations and will be open to the general public.
By planting native plants, you restore habitat for wildlife by providing food and shelter. You’ll attract songbirds and pollinators. Native plants require little irrigation or maintenance (reducing cost and time), are adapted to the climate and soil conditions of our region, and prevent stormwater runoff.
Penguin Court is currently cold stratifying the seeds that will be used for this plant sale and germinating them in their greenhouse. We anticipate a variety of approximately 27 native perennials including butterfly weed, lobelias, asters, bee balm, hibiscus and several species of trees and shrubs. We’re taking care to ensure plants offered will provide color, blossoms and nectar for those pollinators in your landscape from spring until fall.
All orders, payment and pick up times will be handled on-line. The website will include photos and detailed descriptions of the plants including: bloom time, height, soil conditions, light requirements, caterpillar host species, what the plant will attract, and if it is deer resistant. The website will be active through May 7. Orders will be scheduled to be picked up at Blue Spruce Lodge on May 13, just in time for Mother’s Day.
1.) Scroll down to the Penguin Court & Indiana County Friends of the Parks Native Plant Sale Event.
2.) Click on “Learn More”, then “Order Online”
3.) Follow the ordering instructions on the SQUARE site.