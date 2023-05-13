James J. Fry is announcing a write-in candidacy for re-election in the United School Board Region 3.
Fry, is a resident of West Wheatfield Township, where he lives with his wife, Clancy, and three children.
He is in his second term on the board and is seeking both the Republican and Democratic nominations.
“My main reason for seeking re-election to ensure continued student success,” Fry said. “The students from both the elementary and high school are often recognized for both academic and athletic success. I would continue to be committed to providing our students with whatever they need to be successful not only at United, but in their future endeavors as well.”
Fry graduated from United High School in 1988 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served for four years and took part in Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield. After an honorable discharge from the Corps, he attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and served as a trooper for 21 years, retiring from the Troop A, Indiana, barracks in 2015.
After his retirement, he worked for five years as a school security officer in the Blairsville/Saltsburg and Armstrong districts. He then attended the Barber School of Pittsburgh to become a licensed barber and today has Jim Fry’s Barber Shop in New Florence.
“Two recent examples of providing an opportunity for success and growth are our cooperative agreements with neighboring schools,” Fry said. “The first is a Vo-Ag program agreement with Penns Manor and the second is an agreement with Blacklick Valley for school sports.”
He also cited his role on committees that negotiated the last three contracts with both educator and support staff unions.
“These contracts have been fairly settled for not only the union members but United community and tax payers as well, all without loss of classroom or instruction time,” Fry said. “I have consistently been supportive of hiring school resource officers to ensure student and faculty safety. During my eight-year tenure on the board, there has not been an increase in taxes and I will strive to keep it that way.”
Fry said, if given the opportunity to serve on the United School Board for four more years, he will use, and rely heavily on, his experience from the last eight years to serve not only the students of the United School District, but the entire United School District community as well.
