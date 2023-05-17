The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy said a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, the energy company BHE GT&S, recently awarded 15 grants totaling $39,484 to local environmental organizations in nine different counties across Western Pennsylvania as part of the conservancy's 2023 Watershed Mini Grant Program.
Locally, that includes:
• $3,300 for Evergreen Conservancy and $2,500 for Blacklick Creek Watershed Association in Indiana County.
• $850 for Kiskiminetas Watershed Association in Armstrong County.
• $3,500 apiece for Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve and Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited and $1,988 for Sewickley Creek Watershed Association, all in Westmoreland County.
• $3,500 for Mountain Laurel Chapter of Trout Unlimited and $1,000 for Conemaugh Valley Conservancy in Cambria County.
For years, financial support was provided through the generosity of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, which awarded a total of $433,475 to 130 organizations between 2005 to 2019.
BHE GT&S bought Dominion Energy’s interstate natural gas and storage business in 2021, and is continuing that 17-year philanthropic legacy of supporting local watersheds.
The grant program, made possible with $25,000 from BHE GT&S and $25,000 from the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Foundation, provides financial assistance to regional watershed groups and organizations for program expenses in the areas of water quality monitoring, watershed restoration, and organizational promotion and outreach.
Jenifer Christman, vice president of watershed conservation for WPC, says this funding source is vital to local communities, saying "many of these projects, which are making a difference, just wouldn’t happen if not for this funding.”
Don Houser, state policy director for BHE GT&S’ Northeast Region, says he is pleased to continue the philanthropic efforts that help improve local rivers and streams.
“It's an absolute privilege to support these organizations as they complete meaningful conservation work in our communities," Houser said. "BHE GT&S has been inspired by the commitment showcased by the grant recipients. We congratulate this year’s recipients for their outstanding work and commitment to water quality.”
The Conservancy and BHE GT&S will begin accepting applications for the 2024 Watershed Mini Grant Program this fall.
