Senate Bill 35, which would stop the state’s automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the average wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon, has been moved to the state House of Representatives.
“This gas tax hike was not the result of any recent legislative or statutory changes, but rather a direct result of inflation caused by government policies — primarily at the federal level,” said Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “The increase comes at a time when Pennsylvanians are already facing higher driver and license fees imposed by PennDOT.”
When the state House will act on that bill, however, is anyone’s guess.
Nothing is listed on the state House calendar.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said Friday that nothing can be done until rules are established for state House operations.
However, leaders of the two House party caucuses could not come to an agreement on those rules.
“It is very frustrating,” Struzzi said. “We hope to reach an agreement next week. I know the people want us to go to work.”
House Speaker Mark Rozzi, of Berks County, who reputedly promised to serve as an independent but is listed on his website as “Democratic Speaker of the House,” has established a “Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward,” tasked with finding a bipartisan agreement to end gridlock in the House.
Three Democrats and three Republicans were named to work with Rozzi.
Primarily, Rozzi posted on his Facebook page, “the workgroup is charged with breaking the partisan gridlock and proposing a path forward for the House of Representatives to finally provide justice to survivors of childhood sexual abuse.”
The state Senate approved a constitutional amendment that would open a two-year window in what otherwise would be the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse.
However, it was passed along with other proposed amendments that would expand voter ID rules, mandate additional election audits, and make it easier for the General Assembly to override regulations issued by the governor — and Democratic leaders oppose such linkage.
Meanwhile, the prime sponsor of SB 35 has a new position. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township (Cambria County), has been named by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, to succeed Pittman on the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) Board of Directors.
“As chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, Sen. Langerholc’s deep knowledge of how infrastructure plays a critical role in advancing economic opportunity made him a natural choice for the PennVEST Board of Directors,” Ward said. “I am confident that Sen. Langerholc’s experience will not only help PennVEST achieve their environmental and economic development improvements through water infrastructure, but also prepare our communities for future growth.”
Langerholc replaces Pittman, who stepped aside from PennVEST because of his new duties as Senate majority leader.