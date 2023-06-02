The Indiana Gazette is a winner in news and advertising competitions conducted by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, with three prizes in each competition.
As announced Thursday, among multi-day publications with circulations between 10,000 and 19,999, PNA said the Gazette was a first-place winner for a feature story, “Emotional reconnection.”
As Staff Writer Chauncey Ross wrote for the Dec. 10, 2022, Gazette, and subsequently for the Blairsville Dispatch, “a White Township retiree experienced an emotional reconnection with his past ... after the recovery of his long-lost wedding ring by a township sewage maintenance team.
“Merle Stilwell, a retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania mathematics professor and football coach, had lost the ring down a drain in his home years ago,” Ross wrote.
The ring wound up trapped among debris in a portion of the sewage pipeline system, until it was discovered in late October 2022 by a township crew. Stilwell could not recall when he lost the ring, but was pleased to get it back.
“Can you imagine how amazing it seems to me? It’s amazing,” Stilwell said as he slipped the ring onto his finger. “I’m just thankful. Truly thankful.”
In that same category of multi-day publications with circulations of 10,000 to 19,999, the Gazette took two second prizes, one for an editorial, the other for a sports breaking news/event coverage story, both written by Managing Editor Michael Johnson.
In a “The Way We See It” opinion on Aug. 27, 2022, Johnson wrote, “providing student loan relief is the best we can do now,” stating in that editorial that, “in a better America, students wouldn’t have to pay any more for a college education than they do for a high school education. But we don’t live in that America right now. In time we may be able to reform the broader higher education system, but until then, providing reasonable debt relief is the best we can do.”
The sports story was the reaction to a shocker: The sudden death of Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, just days before he was to be honored on the 50th anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” catch that gave the Steelers their first playoff victory in what then was the franchise’s four-decade history ...
... and less than a week after he was the keynote speaker for the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s 110th annual meeting and holiday celebration at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Harris spoke once again about the “Immaculate Reception.”
“Most of us have heard the story 100 times, but yet you still really enjoy hearing it from him because it was him,” Indiana Borough Mayor Bill Simmons said.
“I can think of him saying, while the ball is in the air, ‘Go to the ball,’” Chamber President Mark Hilliard said. “That was the one thing that stood out to me, you know, when you’re in business, what will you do when the ball is in the air?”
Former Indiana Gazette publisher Michael Donnelly, who was at the 1972 game, said Harris’ death is “saddening” because he was “such a great man,” adding, “He represented all the right things in sports, on the field and off the field. He was a class gentleman and the world is going to miss him, no question.”
The Gazette will receive its awards during the Keystone Media Awards Luncheon on Nov. 1 at noon, in conjunction with the News Media Business Summit at the Sheraton Hershey Harrisburg Hotel.
Previously, the Gazette was honored in the PNA Foundation Advertising Contest, honoring “advertising departments across Pennsylvania that produce outstanding printed and digital display ads, classifieds, campaigns, special publications and other outstanding revenue-generating efforts.”
The Gazette took second place for “best automotive/transportation ad,” the 2022 Glenn Bush Holiday Ad for the Ford dealership in downtown Apollo.
It also won honorable mention for its “ad campaign using multiple products” that honored the 2022 Athlete of the Week, and an honorable mention in the category of “special section/niche publication” for its 2022 Women In Business Section.
