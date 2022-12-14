A class-action lawsuit first filed more than 30 months ago in the United States District Court in Pittsburgh against Giant Eagle grocery stores — including the outlet along Ben Franklin Road South in White Township — over their coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic-related policies has been dismissed.
More than 40 plaintiffs joined the effort that was amended three times before it finally was dismissed last week by Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer.
Fischer said the plaintiffs’ objection to Giant Eagle policy as being discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act “are dismissed, as moot, for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.”
Some claims for negligence, reckless conduct, assault and battery under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act were dismissed without prejudice, allowing a refiling on those counts in state court.
However, as far as any further federal action is concerned, as Fischer wrote, “the Clerk of Court shall mark this case closed.”
The legal action began with a filing on May 26, 2020, on behalf of Kimberly Pletcher, who objected to the policy as applied at the Giant Eagle just outside Elizabeth Borough, Allegheny County.
Attorney Thomas Anderson later offered a consolidated lawsuit that included Indiana (White Township) as well as 25 other locations, among them Ebensburg, Johnstown, Latrobe, Leechburg (Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County), Monroeville and Northern Cambria.
“Giant Eagle has adopted a corporate policy that requires all customers in Pennsylvania to wear masks while inside Giant Eagle stores, with no exception for customers who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons,” Anderson wrote.
As the grocery chain reportedly told those filing the complaints, “It’s too easy to make up an excuse not to wear a mask, and we refuse to put our team members and customers who do wear a mask at any more risk than they already are.”
At the time Anderson filed the consolidated lawsuit, Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts declined comment when asked by The Indiana Gazette, beyond saying that the Pittsburgh-based supermarket chain was reviewing the complaints.
Previously, he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “We believe these lawsuits have no merit. At Giant Eagle, we are committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our team members and guests, while creating a safe and comfortable environment for everyone.”
He also said there were “numerous options in place,” including having a Giant Eagle employee shop for them, making use of curbside pickup and delivery service, or taking a courtesy mask.
In May 2021, Giant Eagle dropped the mask requirement for those who weren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Anderson is an attorney with the Pittsburgh law firm of Thomson Rhodes & Cowie, while Giant Eagle and others named as defendants were represented by Jeremy D. Engle and Jonathan D. Marcus of Marcus & Shapira, also in Pittsburgh.
The Pennsylvania Record contributed to this story.