Giant Eagle’s chain of Pittsburgh- and Cleveland-area supermarkets is keeping a close eye on the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on Feb. 3.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” Giant Eagle said, it made the decision to remove all gallon-size-or-greater Giant Eagle brand spring water product sourced from the Salineville, Ohio, facility from its store shelves until further notice while the supermarket chain continues to evaluate ongoing testing and potential impacts to the spring source.
In a statement this week, Giant Eagle said it is reviewing select varieties of its Giant Eagle brand spring water sourced from the Salineville facility, approximately 25 miles southwest of East Palestine.
“Importantly, the only Giant Eagle brand products sourced from the Salineville facility and sold in our Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo stores are varieties of spring water packaged in gallon-size-or-greater containers,” the supermarket chain said. “Giant Eagle has been in daily contact with representatives from the facility and has learned that the water used in these products comes from a protected spring located at a higher elevation than East Palestine and is not near ground water sources directly impacted by the incident.”
The supermarket chain has both grocery stores and GetGo convenience stores in White Township, Indiana County, in Allegheny Township, near Leechburg in Westmoreland County, in Buffalo Plaza near Sarver, not far from Freeport, as well as a grocery in Northern Cambria and multiple outlets in Westmoreland County.
It said it is taking no chances.
“The Salineville facility also informed us that a third-party lab has been regularly testing Salineville’s raw water sources and finished products and has not found any evidence that the water has been negatively impacted by the Feb. 3 incident,” Giant Eagle’s statement read.
On other fronts, the supermarket chain said it offered direct support to employees who may live in the area affected by the derailment, and has partnered with regional food banks to make product donations to others in need.
Also, the company said, “we also recognize that regional and national health officials continue to send resources to East Palestine to learn as much as possible about the potential impact to the health of the community.”