Indiana Mall is busier on two fronts, a newly-reopened Go Bonkerz and construction on what may be the newest anchor store for the White Township retail complex.
While no announcement has been made ... and officials at Dunham’s Sports heaquarters in Waterford, Mich., would only say construction is “pending” ... work apparently has begun on what was the Bon-Ton’s location in Indiana Mall.
“The roadway in front of former BonTon is blocked due to construction for Dunham’s Sporting Goods,” according to a post on the Indiana Mall Facebook page Friday.
“If entering the mall off Warren Road, due to construction you need to go left around the building,” the mall posted. “If going to Move Scoop Cinemas or Go Bonkerz Rolling Skating Rink or Tate’s Gymnastic off Warren Road go left around the building around JC Penney. You can also just come in off Oakland Avenue.”
Go Bonkerz was remodeled as a roller skating rink, which reopened two weeks ago.
“It has been packed the past two weekends,” Mall Manager Sherry Renosky said Friday.
“We had hundreds of happy customers and can’t thank you all enough,” Go Bonkerz Entertainment posted on its Facebook page. “We are definitely still trying to figure things out ourselves, but everyone has been so kind and we are so happy to be able to bring some fun back to Indiana County.”
As for Dunham’s, Renosky said no press release has been issued, but that contractors had blocked off the entrance because of the start of construction.
Bon-Ton closed its Indiana Mall location, along with outlets in Washington and Greensburg, after filing for bankruptcy in February 2018.
The Indiana Mall Bon-Ton closed in April 2018 after liquidators were the only bidders during a court-supervised auction for that retailer.
Dunham’s has existing stores nearby in Latrobe, Richland Township (Johnstown), Logan Township (Altoona), Sandy Township (DuBois), Monroeville, Harrison Township (Natrona Heights), O’Hara Township (Aspinwall) and its newest location in Clarion Mall.
According to a news release issued by Dunham’s when the Clarion store opened in November, that location was Dunham’s 29th in Pennsylvania, bringing the sporting goods chain to more than 240 stores in 24 states. It expected to bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to Clarion County.