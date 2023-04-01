The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.” — Psalm 14:1 NIV
A British television station once broadcast a documentary about “spaghetti farmers” and how they harvested their crop from “spaghetti trees.” The film, however, was an elaborate April Fools’ Day joke and wasn’t to be taken seriously.
The harmless pranks played on the unsuspecting, such as telling someone his shoe is untied or a spider is in her hair, are all in fun, and falling victim to an April Fools’ Day joke doesn’t mean you’re a fool, but that you’ve been fooled. There’s a difference.
A fool, by definition, is someone who lacks common sense and wisdom. These are the people for whom the day is named.
Until 1582, the New Year was observed around the spring equinox, at the end of March, with an eight-day celebration that culminated on April 1. But with the introduction of the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Day was moved to Jan. 1. Back in those days, communication was slow, and it took several years before everyone was on the same page.
Some, however, adamantly refused to change and continued to celebrate the New Year on April 1. These stubborn folks were called fools and became the target of mean-spirited jokes meant to harass them.
Being a fool is no fun and is dangerous to your spiritual health. In biblical times, calling someone a fool was the worst thing you could say about him.
According to God’s Word, a fool is a person who doesn’t believe in God, refuses to be taught, hates knowledge, has a quick temper and a quicker tongue, is impulsive and reckless, doesn’t take sin seriously, spreads slander, doesn’t learn from his mistakes, trusts in himself, insists he’s right, isn’t money-smart, despises discipline, refuses to correct what’s wrong and is a bad influence.
Today, even with an explosion of knowledge at our fingertips, fools abound. A fool isn’t someone who lacks knowledge but rather one who refuses to use it.
The remedy for foolishness is wisdom, and all we need to know in order to be wise is found in God’s Word. Reading it, meditating on it and applying it to our lives prevents one from being an April Fool all year round.
Dear God, sometimes I act like a fool. Give me the desire to read Your Word consistently and absorb it so that I may be wise. Amen.
Read and reflect on Matthew 7:24-27.
From “God, Me, and a Cup of Tea for the Seasons,” © 2018, Michele Huey. All rights reserved. Used with permission.