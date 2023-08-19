local columnist Michele Huey

Michele Huey's column appears every Saturday. Email comments to michelethuey@gmail.com

I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with loving kindness. — Jeremiah 31:3 (NIV)

And now God can always point to us as examples of how very, very rich his kindness is, as shown in all he has done for us through Jesus Christ. — Ephesians 2:7 (TLB)