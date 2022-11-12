local columnist Michele Huey

Michele Huey's column appears every Saturday. Email comments to michelethuey@gmail.com

She … willingly works with her hands … she extends her hands to the poor, Yes, she reaches out her hands to the needy … give her of the fruit of her hands. — Proverbs 31:13, 20, 31 NKJV

One Saturday my friend Sharon treated me to a girls’ day out. The daylong event was a “Heart-Spa Getaway” held at a local Christian campground and included activities to nourish, refresh and renew both body and spirit.

Tags